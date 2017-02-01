Political tension, weak growth increase chance of downgrade – Moody’s

“Political tensions impeded key structural reforms such as comprehensive reforms of state-owned enterprises, which are yet to take place, and hampered growth, another key credit challenge,” said Moody’s.

The ratings agency released a statement on Wednesday afternoon. Moody’s currently rates South Africa two notches above junk status with a negative outlook.

This comes in the wake of S&P commenting on the politics affecting the state, particularly within the ANC, which is experiencing a succession battle between outgoing AU chairperson Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa.

