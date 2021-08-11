Chelsea hope for super start to new season after winning Champions League

phumelela

A major piece of silverware is on early offer at the start of the new season as Chelsea meet Villarreal in the UEFA Super Cup in Belfast on Wednesday, with both clubs a little undercooked as they are yet to start their domestic season. More details at www.soccer6.co.za

SOCCER 10 POOL OF THE DAY

Wednesday 11 August

S10 V2

M1 SC Bastia vs Nancy: Both clubs are looking for their first win of the new Ligue 2 season. They last met in Ligue 1 four years ago when Nancy won 1-0 at home.



M2 Maccabi Netanya vs Hapoel Tel Aviv: Hapoel Tel Aviv have won their last three clashes against Maccabi Netanya, all of them away from home.



M3 Blackpool vs Middlesbrough: Middlesbrough are unbeaten in their last five clashes with Blackpool, including victory in their last two visits to Bloomfield Road.



M4 Burton Albion vs Oxford United: Last season Oxford won 5-1 away at Albion and then followed it up with a 4-0 home win. Oxford have won five times on 12 past trips to Burton with four draws and three defeats.



M5 Chelsea vs Villarreal: The UEFA Super Cup between last season’s Champions League winners and the Europa League victors is being played in Belfast.



M6 Cruzeiro vs Vitoria Bahia: Former Brazil coach Wanderley Luxemburgo has been appointed to help ailing Brazilian giants Cruzeiro. It is his third spell at the club who are former South American champions but who are in financial difficulties and battling near the bottom of the second division.



M7 Pittsburgh Riverhounds vs The Miami FC: Pittsburgh are on a four match winning streak. Miami are just six points behind them in the USC Championship standings.



M8 Ponte Preta vs Londrina: Both clubs have 13 points from 15 games and sit one place off the bottom of the Brazil second division. Ponte Preta won their last two clashes with Londrina with a 3-1 scoreline.



M9 Atlanta United II vs OKC Energy: Atlanta United’s reserves lost 2-1 at home to OKC Energy in their last head-to-head clash in June.



M10 River Plate vs Atletico Mineiro: River Plate are the last Argentine club left in the Copa Libertadores quarter-final while Atletico are one of five Brazilian sides still in the running.

Suggested permutation:

R32.00 1 x 1 x 2,3 x 1 x 1 x 1,2 x 1 x 1 x 1,2 x 2,3