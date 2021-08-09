Big Phil back to boost Gremio’s fight against relegation

phumelela

Brazilian club Gremio are hoping to move out of the relegation zone with veteran coach Luiz Felipe Scolari now back in charge as they host bottom placed Chapecoense tonight. More details at www.soccer6.co.za

SOCCER 10 POOL OF THE DAY



Monday 9 August

S10 V2



M1 GAIS Goteborg vs Vasalund: GAIS have not won in their past seven matches. Vasalund have lost four of their past five games and are second from bottom in Sweden’s second division.



M2 FC Nordsjaelland vs Odense: Both clubs have begun the new Danish season with four points from three matches. OB won 2-0 on their last visit to Nordsjaelland in February.



M3 Norrby vs Orgryte: Norrby have a chance to go top of the Swedish second division with home success. Orgryte have won three of their last four matches.



M4 Norrkoping vs Kalmar: Norrkoping have won three of their past four matches in the top flight in Sweden. Kalmar are one place and three points behind them in the standings.



M5 Varberg vs Sirius: Varberg have won their last three home games against Sirius. Both clubs sit just above the Swedish relegation zone.



M6 Vasteras vs Akropolis: A surprise victory over Swedish second division leaders Landskrona last weekend ended a run of three successive defeats for Vasteras. But they are still only three points away from the relegation zone. Akropolis sit in fourth last place.



M7 Al Ahly vs Ismaily: African champions Al Ahly are unbeaten in their past 11 matches against Ismaily as they battle head-to-head with arch rivals Zamalek for the title in Egypt.



M8 Gil Vicente vs Boavista: The previous six clashes between these two Portuguese clubs have failed to produce a home winner with two successes for Gil Vicente and one for Boavista.



M9 Stjarnan vs Breidablik: Stjarnan won 4-0 in midweek to end a run of five games without success. Breidablik are third in the league, seven points off the pace.



M10 Gremio vs Chapecoense: Meeting of the bottom two teams in the Brazilian league. Gremio have seven points but Chapecoense four points from 12 games each.



Suggested permutation:



R2.00 1 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 3 x 1