Kilmarnock fancied to bounce back after relegation

Kilmarnock suffered surprise relegation from the top flight in Scotland last season and are heavily fancied to win their place back in the Scottish Premiership. They begin their campaign at home to Ayr United.

SOCCER 10 POOL OF THE DAY



Monday 2 August

S10 V3

M1 AIK Stockholm vs Halmstad: AIK have won five in a row against Halmstad, who are back in the top flight in Sweden for the first time since 2018.



M2 Akhmat Grozny vs Sochi: Sochi are unbeaten in all of the five past meetings between these two Russian sides with three wins and two draws. Sochi beat them home and away in the last league season.



M3 IFK Goteborg vs Norrkoping: Goteborg have won two of their last three games in the Swedish league but sit in mid-table. Norrkoping have lost their last two games to slip down to fifth spot.



M4 Jonkopings Sodra vs Varnamo: Jonkopings were beaten in their last outing at Oster Vaxjo. Three wins in a row sees Varnamo up to third in the Swedish second division.



M5 Pyramids vs Ismaily: In 10 past meetings between these two Egyptian sides, there have been four wins apiece and two draws.



M6 Sirius vs Orebro: Sirius have won their last two home matches in the Swedish league. Orebro picked up a rare point in their last game but are still bottom.



M7 SonderjyskE vs Nordsjaelland: Nordsjaelland have won five of their past six meetings with SonderjyskE.



M8 Vitebsk vs Torpedo BelAZ: Torpedo BelAZ are unbeaten in their past seven matches against Vitebsk, winning five of them.



M9 Auxerre vs Grenoble Foot: Auxerre got the Ligue 2 campaign off to a good start last weekend with a 2-1 win. Grenoble lost 4-0 at home to Paris FC and will be already concerned.



M10 Kilmarnock vs Ayr United: Relegated Kilmarnock begin life in the Scottish Championship at home to Ayr who they last met four years ago. Kilmarnock have won two previous home games against Ayr in cup competition.

