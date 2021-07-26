Orebro looking to upset AIK and climb off bottom of Swedish log

Phumelela

SOCCER 10 POOL OF THE DAY

Monday 26 July

S10 V1

M1 Nizhny Novgorod vs Sochi: Nizhny Novgorod compete in the top flight of Russian football for the first time and play their opening league match at hoe to Sochi, who came up last season. Sochi are unbeaten on three previous visits to Nizhny Novgorod.



M2 GAIS Goteborg vs Akropolis: GAIS have lost their last four matches in Sweden’s second division but are still three points above bottom placed Akropolis.



M3 Norrby vs Vasteras SK: Norrby are up to second in the Swedish second division after five goals without conceding in their last two games. Vasteras have not won in their past five outings.



M4 Orebro vs AIK Stockholm: AIK have won on their last two visits to Orebro, who are bottom in Sweden after losing their last five league matches.



M5 Ostersunds FK vs Halmstad: Ostersund have lost their past three matches and are second from bottom in the table in Sweden. Halmstad have drawn three in a row.



M6 SonderjyskE vs Vejle: Vejle have won three of the last five meetings between the two clubs but SonderjyskE took the other two.



M7 Varberg vs IFK Goteborg: Varberg have not won in their last four Swedish league matches. Gothenburg have scored three goals in each of their last two games.



M8 Dijon vs Sochaux: Relegated Dijon clash with Sochaux for the first time since they drew in League Cup action five years ago. This marks the start of the new Ligue 2 campaign for both clubs.



M9 Juventude vs Chapecoense: Juventude have picked up one point from their last four Brazilian league fixtures. Chapecoense are bottom of the table after five successive defeats.



M10 Cuiaba vs Corinthians: Two successive victories have lifted Cuiaba out of the relegation zone in Brazil’s Serie A while Corinthians have lost their last two matches.

Suggested permutation:

R4.00 3 x 1 x 2,3 x 3 x 1 x 1 x 3 x 1 x 1 x 1