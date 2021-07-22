Aberdeen look to conjure up old European glory days

Phumelela

Aberdeen are past European Cup Winners’ Cup victors, when Alex Ferguson was a youthful manager but these days the Scots are not fancied to even get past Swedish opposition in the new-look Uefa Conference League. More details at www.soccer6.co.za

SOCCER 10 POOL OF THE DAY

Thursday 22 July

S10 V1

M1 KAA Ghent vs Valerenga: Ghent reached the group phase of last season’s Europa League but lost all their matches. Now they compete in the early rounds of the Conference League against Norwegian opposition, who have not won in their last three outings.

M2 Aberdeen vs BK Hacken: Aberdeen got through two rounds of last season’s Europa League before losing at Sporting Lisbon. Hacken are in form in Sweden with four wins on the trot.

M3 Drita vs Feyenoord Rotterdam: Drita from Kosovo won both home and away in the previous round of the Conference League. Feyenoord enter the tournament still a month away from the start of the new Dutch league season.

M4 Dundalk vs FCI Levadia: Dundalk have won their last three games and kept a clean sheet in all of them. Levadia are top of the table in Estonia with 14 wins from 17 games.

M5 Valur Reykjavik vs Bodo/Glimt: Valur have lost their last three games, including defeat home and away to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League. Bodo/Glimt are on a five match winless streak.

M6 Independiente vs Santos: Santos take a marginal 1-0 lead from the first leg at home into the return match away in the Copa Sudamericana against their Argentine hosts. Independiente have not won in their last three games.

M7 Orlando City vs Philadelphia Union: The last two league clashes between the two sides have ended in score draws. Orlando drew away in Toronto at the weekend while Philly won at home over DC United.

M8 Internacional vs Olimpia: A goalless draw in the first leg leaves Internacional well placed to advance in the Copa Libertadores. If Olimpia are eliminated that will be the end of Paraguay’s representation in the competition.

M9 Penarol vs Nacional: Penarol won 2-1 away in the first leg of this all-Uruguayan tie in the Copa Sudamericana.

M10 Rosario Central vs Deportivo Táchira: Rosario Central drew 2-2 away in Bolivia in the first leg of this Copa Sudamericana tie last week and now have home advantage for the return game in Argentina.

.

Suggested permutation:

R64.00 1 x 1,2 x 3 x 1,2 x 2,3 x 2,3 x 1,2 x 1 x 1 x 1