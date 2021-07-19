Djurgarden aim to keep up the pressure at the top of the table

Phumelela

Swedish league frontrunners Djurgarden have another chance to keep up the pressure on leaders Malmo and are expected to win at home tonight against Sirius. More details at www.soccer6.co.za

SOCCER 10 POOL OF THE DAY



Monday 19 July



S10 V2

M1 Radnik Surdulica vs Metalac GM: A first game of the new season in Serbia for both clubs. Radnik have won only once before in 11 past clashes against Metalac with five draws and five defeats.



M2 Djurgarden vs Sirius: Djurgarden are second in the Swedish table having lost just once this season. They have won eight times in a row against Sirius, scoring 27 goals in those eight games.



M3 Halmstad vs Varberg: Halmstad have drawn four of their last five matches. Varberg have one point from their last three matches and have droped to second last in the Swedish league.



M4 Orgryte vs Vasalund: Orgryte are one point above Vasalund, have lost their last two matches, in the Swedish second division standings. Orgryte have 11 points from 11 games while Vasalund have 10 points from 10 matches.



M5 Silkeborg vs SonderjyskE: First game of the new season for Denmark for both clubs after SonderjyskE won both home and away against Silkeborg last season.



M6 Dinamo Bucuresti vs Voluntari: The last game on the first weekend of action in the Romania league. Dinamo have won eight of 10 previous home games against Voluntari



M7 Napredak Krusevac vs Kolubara Lazarevac: A first clash in five years between these Serbian clubs after Kolubara won promotion to the Super League for the first time.



M8 Leiknir Reykjavik vs Stjarnan: Leiknir and Stjarnan have drawn four of their past six head-to-head clashes with one victory apiece.



M9 Keflavik vs Vikingur Reykjavik: Vikingur beat Keflavik 1-0 at home earlier in the season in May in league action while the two clubs drew 3-3 in March in a cup tie.



M10 America Mineiro vs Sport Recife: America have lost their last two games with a 0-5 aggregate. Sport are just one place below America and in the relegation zone of the Brazilian league.

Suggested permutation:

R4.00 1 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 3 x 2,3 x 1