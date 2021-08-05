Watch Denis Schwarz at the Vaal

Mike Moon

Denis Schwarz is a jockey who has been out of the spotlight lately, but he could leap back onto centre stage at the Vaal on Thursday when he has a number of promising engagements.

Schwarz has been a riding talent of note since starting out as an apprentice in 2016. Were it not for him being contemporary to Lyle Hewitson and Luke Ferraris, he would undoubtedly have been the champion apprentice jockey. Instead, he became head boy of the SA Jockey Academy and topped the class academically.

In 2017 he became only the third South African rider to win all legs of a Jackpot; then, in 2019, newly graduated from the academy, he won the Summer Cup on Zillzaal.

A bad clavicle injury that needed surgery, and a minor form dip, in the season just completed slowed the young man’s steady, impressive rise. But he has been posting winners in recent weeks – when given chances.

At the Vaal he should get off to a cracking start aboard Lucky Houdalakis-trained filly What A Honey, who steps out for the second time, after finishing third behind highly rated Sheela on her debut in mid-July.

Things won’t be quite so easy in Race 2 when Schwarz partners Lulu’s Boy for trainer Kobus Roux. The lightly raced gelding has been putting in some hearty efforts recently and will surely make a race of it against rivals King’s Spear and Rozara.

In Race 4, Schwarz is back in the service of Houdalakis with filly Magic Town, who will enjoy a step up in distance to 1700m after a progressive showing over a mile in just her second start in late-July.

At longer odds than these three standouts, Schwarz also has firm chances on Madaboutfashion in the fifth and Midnight Gem in the eighth.

SELECTIONS

Race 1:

14 What A Honey, 1 Super Tanaye, 5 Faeezahs Princess, 10 Pashasha

Race 2:

2 Lulu’s Boy, 1 King’s Spear, 12 Rozara, 8 Samuel Salt

Race 3:

2 Stay The Course, 3 Joe Harman, 1 Brenner Pass, 4 Parker Getrix

Race 4:

8 Magic Town, 6 High Flyby, 7 Rapid Change, 3 Lucky Shamrock

Race 5:

3 Blonde Act, 4 Madaboutfashion, 2 Flinders Range, 8 This Generation

Race 6:

2 Big Eyed Girl, 1 Alex The Great, 3 Malvern, 4 Magic Choice

Race 7:

5 After Hours, 4 Fromheretoeternity, 3 Money Fighter, 2 Global Ransom

Race 8:

4 Blue Eyes, 7 Midnight Gem, 2 Midnight Caller, 3 Miracle And Wonder

Pick 6:

1,2,3,4,5 x 3,6,7,8,9 x 2,3,4,8 x 2 x 2,3,4,5 x 2,3,4,7 (R1600)

PA:

1,2,12 x 2,3 x 6,8 x 3 x 2 x 4,5 x 4 (R24)