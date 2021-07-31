Horse racing bets
Horse racing bets
Phumelela
Gaming and Leisure Limited
1 minute read
31 Jul 2021
10:06 am

Horse racing best bets, Saturday 31 July 2021

Phumelela

Be part of the thrills and excitement of the horse racing action across South Africa by following our daily best bets and tips right here.

Horse racing best bets.

Keep up to date with your favourite daily value and best bet horse racing tips.

Click here for more horse racing news, profiles and much more, only in The Citizen.

Greyville

BEST BET

RACE 9 QUINELLA 4-GOT THE GREENLIGHT WITH 9 DO IT AGAIN AND 4-GOT THE GREENLIGHT WITH 5 CATCH TWENTYTWO

There are World Pools at Greyville today which means countries across the globe will be betting into our pools.

The one bet which is very popular internationally is the Quinella in which you have to pick two horses to finish 1st and 2nd, but in any order.

These pools are immense, usually reaching around R12 million. 

Got The Greenlight will be hard to beat in Race 9 with the second place likely to be taken by either Do It Again or Catch Twentytwo.

VALUE BET

JACKPOT 2

R210

LEG 1: 1, 3, 8, 9, 12, 13, 14

LEG 2: 1, 2, 3, 11, 12

LEG 3: 4

LEG 4: 2, 5, 7, 8, 9, 10

There are two Jackpots at the meeting and the second is run over Races 7, 8, 9, and 10. This Jackpot costs R210 but one can take a percentage.    

  • Winners know when to stop. If you need help and guidance with regards to gambling and addiction please get in touch with Responsible Gambling.

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

HORSE RACING BETS

Ashley seeking better fortune this season
13 hours ago
13 hours ago

HORSE RACING BETS

Richard Fourie angling for a good early catch
1 day ago
1 day ago

HORSE RACING BETS

Favourite Nebraas wins Gold Cup, Jet Dark on top in Champions Cup
3 days ago
3 days ago

HORSE RACING BETS

Look forward to Don’t Look Back in Gold Cup
3 days ago
3 days ago


RELATED ARTICLES

HORSE RACING BETS

Ashley seeking better fortune this season
13 hours ago
13 hours ago

HORSE RACING BETS

Richard Fourie angling for a good early catch
1 day ago
1 day ago

HORSE RACING BETS

Favourite Nebraas wins Gold Cup, Jet Dark on top in Champions Cup
3 days ago
3 days ago

HORSE RACING BETS

Look forward to Don’t Look Back in Gold Cup
3 days ago
3 days ago