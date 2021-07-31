Horse racing best bets, Saturday 31 July 2021

Phumelela

Greyville

BEST BET

RACE 9 QUINELLA 4-GOT THE GREENLIGHT WITH 9 DO IT AGAIN AND 4-GOT THE GREENLIGHT WITH 5 CATCH TWENTYTWO

There are World Pools at Greyville today which means countries across the globe will be betting into our pools.

The one bet which is very popular internationally is the Quinella in which you have to pick two horses to finish 1st and 2nd, but in any order.

These pools are immense, usually reaching around R12 million.

Got The Greenlight will be hard to beat in Race 9 with the second place likely to be taken by either Do It Again or Catch Twentytwo.

VALUE BET

JACKPOT 2

R210

LEG 1: 1, 3, 8, 9, 12, 13, 14

LEG 2: 1, 2, 3, 11, 12

LEG 3: 4

LEG 4: 2, 5, 7, 8, 9, 10

There are two Jackpots at the meeting and the second is run over Races 7, 8, 9, and 10. This Jackpot costs R210 but one can take a percentage.