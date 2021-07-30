Horse racing bets
Horse racing best bets, Friday 30 July 2021

Phumelela

Be part of the thrills and excitement of the horse racing action across South Africa by following our daily best bets and tips right here.

Horse racing best bets.

Keep up to date with your favourite daily value and best bet horse racing tips.

Click here for more horse racing news, profiles and much more, only in The Citizen.

Fairview Turf

BEST BET

Race 1 No 1 Angry Warrior – win

Glen Kotzen used to train in Port Elizabeth so he knows the kind of horse you need to win at Fairview. He takes well-performed Angry Warrior from Cape Town and he looks in a different class to his opposition. Worth a good bet.

VALUE BET

Race 7 No 6 Captain Flinders – eachway

It is very rare to see Western Cape trainer Eric Sands take a horse to Fairview but that is the case today when he has brought Captain Flinders to run in the Listed Memorial over 1600m. This gelding has some really top form in Cape Town and with Craig Zackey up, he looks sure to go close.

It would also pay to take Swingers with No 1 Majestic Mozart.

  • Winners know when to stop. If you need help and guidance with regards to gambling and addiction please get in touch with Responsible Gambling.

