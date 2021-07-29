Horse racing best bets, Thursday 29 July 2021

Phumelela

TURFFONTEIN STANDSIDE

Keep up to date with your favourite daily value and best bet horse racing tips.

Click here for more horse racing news, profiles and much more, only in The Citizen.

BEST BET

PICK 3 ON RACES 5, 6 AND 7

There look to be some standout bets at Turffontein today, and it could be worth taking a chance on

find three winners.

We are going to take a permutation, including two horses in Race No 5, three in Race 6 and just one

in Race 7. The numbers are 5-Connection and 8-Magic Dance in Race 5, with 3-Alesian Chief, 4-

Successful Secret and 5-Jet Cat in Race 6, with 8-Sound Of Summer in Race 7.

The bet costs R6.

VALUE BET



RACE 2 NO 2 MCKENNA SKYE

This filly is a half-sister to MK’s Pride who will be running in the Grade 1 Mercury Sprint at Greyville

on Saturday. Trainer Paul Peter feels she is a decent filly and at odds of around 5-1, looks a nice

eachway bet.

He looks like he is coming to hand and at his current odds of 8-1 he could be a decent betting proposition.

Winners know when to stop. If you need help and guidance with regards to gambling and addiction please get in touch with Responsible Gambling.