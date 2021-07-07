Kommet gets a 127 merit rating after his Durban July win

Mike Moon

Kommetdieding has had his merit rating raised from 122 to 127 following his triumph in the Grade 1 Vodacom Durban July over 2200m at Greyville on Saturday 3 July.

The National Horseracing Authority handicappers were unanimous in their view that fifth-placed Rascallion was the best line horse in the race and left him unchanged on a mark of 123.

An NHA press release added: “It needs to be borne in mind that Kommetdieding was two pounds or 1kg under sufferance at the weights, which partially explains the five-pound raise in his rating.”

Runner-up Linebacker and third-placed Got The Greenlight were both raised from 124 to 126, while the only other increase was for the filly She’s A Keeper who was raised from 96 to 104 after finishing tenth, 6.55 lengths behind the winner.

“She did in fact achieve a mark of 104 when winning the Grade 2 Greyville 1900 at her latest win but was capped to 96 in that race due to the specific conditions applicable to the Greyville 1900.

“She’s A Keeper more than confirmed that she is much better than 96 in the July, where she in fact runs to a rating of 110, but the handicappers opted to only adjust her to 104.”

The only merit rating drop was for sixth-placed Sovereign Spirit who went from 122 to 120.

The NHA press release for Vodacom Durban July meeting continued:

Jonsson Workwear Garden Province Stakes (WFA) (Grade 1)

Zarina has had her rating increased from 107 to 119 after she captured the Grade 1 Garden Province Stakes for fillies and mares on weight-for-age terms over 1600m at Greyville on Saturday. It was the consistent runner-up PRINCESS CALLA who was used as the line horse, leaving her unchanged on a rating of 118.

The only other increase was for 4th finisher MOUNT LAUREL, who goes up to 114 from 108, this was only a partial adjustment as she runs to a mark of 117. Only one horse was given a rating’s drop, with FREESTATE STAR being cut to 106 from 108.

Post Merchants (Grade 2)

Kasimir has had his rating increased slightly from 124 to 125 following his success in the Grade 2 Post Merchants over 1200m at Greyville on Saturday. It was 2nd placed CHANTYMAN who was deemed to make for the best line horse, which leaves him unchanged on a mark of 119. In rating the race this way, both MK’S PRIDE and SOLID GOLD also run to their ratings, which leaves them unchanged on marks of 120 and 107, respectively. IKIGAI also runs to his rating and is thus unchanged on a mark of 108.

The specific conditions of this race do not allow for an increase in the rating of any horse aside from the winner. Therefore, 4th placed CARTEL CAPTAIN and 5th finisher GAINSFORD remain unchanged on marks of 115 and 99 respectively, although they respectively ran to marks of 118 and 105.

There were ratings drops for three horses. ULTRA MAGNUS was trimmed from 120 to 119, MOMBELA is down from 102 to 101, and lastly WARRIOR’S REST is down from 118 to 115.

Hollywoodbets 2200 (Handicap) (Grade 3)

SHANGO has had his rating raised from 111 to 114 following his win in the Grade 3 Hollywoodbets 2200 (handicap) over 2200m at Greyville on Saturday. It was 4th placed SACHDEV who was deemed to make for the most suitable line horse here, which leaves him unaltered on a rating of 108.

There were ratings increases also for runner-up BLACK KNAP, who goes from 100 to 102, and for 3rd placed SILVER HOST, who is up to 112 from 110. The only other increase was for ORIGAMI, who was fully 14 pounds or 7 kgs under sufferance at the weights, and who goes up from 85 to 88 although in fact achieving a mark of 95. The Handicappers opted not to take this literally, but were of the view that at least a partial increase was justified.

There were no other ratings increases, but no fewer than six horses were given a drop. THE GATEKEEPER is down from 110 to 109, FLYING CARPET also drops from 110 to 109, SHARE HOLDER is down to 97 from 98, AZORES was dropped from 104 to 101, DIVINE ODYSSEY was trimmed from 109 to 108, and lastly TREE TUMBO is down from 109 to 108 as well.

DSTV Gold Vase (Grade 3)

NEBRAAS has had his rating increased from 89 to 95 after his win in the Grade 3 DSTV Gold Vase over 3000m at Greyville on Saturday. It was 4th placed WEALTHY who was used as the line horse when assessing this race, which leaves him unchanged on a mark of 89.

The specific conditions of this race do not permit for an increase in the rating of any horse aside from the winner. Accordingly, 2nd placed Holy Warrior remains on a rating of 90 although running to a mark of 92, while 3rd finisher BEFORE NOON is unchanged on 82 despite achieving a mark of 87.

Five horses received a rating’s drop. PATHS OF VICTORY is down from 103 to 100, PAYBACKTHEMONEY drops from 92 to 90, and MERLIN FROM BERLIN is down to 88 from 90. DOUBLEMINT drops from 118 to 116 (which is the best he has achieved in his last seven starts), and lastly FLICHITY BY FARR (who had already dropped from 91 to 88 following the publication of weights for this race) was given a further drop and is now on a rating of 87.

Compendium Insurance Brokers Handicap (Listed)

NATIVE TONGUE has had his rating raised from 101 to 106 after he captured the Listed Compendium Insurance Brokers Handicap over 1600m at Greyville on Saturday. It was 3rd placed CAT DADDY who was used as the line horse here, which leaves him unchanged on a mark of 97. The five pound increase in NATIVE TONGUE’S rating is explain in part by the fact that he carried 1 kg overweight. SILVER OPERATOR who beat the line horse by 2 pounds was accordingly adjusted from 112 to 114.

The winner aside, there were no increases for any other runner in this race, but five horses were given a rating’s drop. APPROACH CONTROL is down from 105 to 104, TREAD SWIFTLY is down from 95 to 93, GURU’S PRIDE was trimmed from 104 to 103, CABO DA CRUZ is down from 98 to 94, and lastly DUC D’ÓRANGE drops to 94 from 97.