Horse racing best bets, Friday 2 July 2021

Fairview Turf
Best Bet:
Race 3: Time Off (1) to win
Value Bet:
A number of runners will be making their Eastern Cape debut after moving to PE from other racing centres.
Coupling three of them in an All To Come bet is the value strategy for the day.
Race 1: Anything For Love (7) to Place
Race 4: Bad Habit (7) to Place
Race 5: Rattle Mouse (3) to Place