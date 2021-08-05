Feyenoord head to Switzerland for tough examination

Phumelela

Feyenoord Rotterdam are past European Cup winners but battled to get past minnow opposition in the last round of the UEFA Conference League and now face a much tougher test away in Switzerland today.

SOCCER 10 POOL OF THE DAY

Thursday 5 August

S10 V1

M1 Maccabi Haifa vs HB Thorshavn: Both clubs dropped down from the Champions League to the Conference League. HB have won four games in a row, scoring 17 goals without conceding.

M2 Vitesse Arnhem vs Dundalk: Dutch club Vitesse Arnhem play their first official match of the season. Dundalk are on a six match unbeaten run including getting through two rounds of the UEFA Conference League.

M3 Trabzonspor vs Molde: Turkey’s Trabzonspor play their first official game of the season. Molde have a five point lead at the top of the table in Norway.

M4 Galatasaray vs St. Johnstone: Galatasaray got eliminated from the Champions League last week after a heavy defeat to PSV Eindhoven. St Johnstone play in the Europa League for the first time in four years.

M5 Pacos Ferreira vs Larne: Pacos Ferreira needed penalties to win in the Portuguese League Cup last weekend. Larne are in European competition for the first time in their 132-year history.

M6 Slask Wroclaw vs Hapoel Beer Sheva: Slask Wroclaw have got through two rounds in Conference League without losing a game. Hapoel were 6-0 aggregate winners over Arda from Bulgaria in the previous round.

M7 FC Luzern vs Feyenoord Rotterdam: Luzern enter the UEFA Conference League at the third round but former European Cup winners Feyenoord have already played a tie, limping past Drita from Kosovo in the previous round.

M8 Breidablik vs Aberdeen: Iceland’s Breidablik eliminated Austria Vienna in the last round of the Conference League . Aberdeen beat Hacken of Sweden 5-3 on aggregate in the previous round.

M9 Rapid Vienna vs Anorthosis Famagusta: Rapid fall out of the Champions League after elimination by Sparta Prague. Anorthosis from Cyprus enter the Europa League.

M10 IF Grotta vs UMF Selfoss: Grotta have lost their last two games and conceded eight goals in the process. Selfoss hae a single victory in their past six matches.

Suggested permutation:

R4.00 1 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 2,3 x 3 x 1 x 1