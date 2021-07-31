Sporting Lisbon in line for more silverware

Phumelela

Sporting Lisbon had a dream last season in Portugal, being crowned champions for the first time in almost 20 years. Now they have a chance to start the new season with more silverware as they take on Braga in the Super Cup.

Saturday 31 July

M1 Bournemouth vs Milton Keynes Dons: Official match of the new English season as these two sides clash in the League Cup. Bournemouth are one division higher than MK Dons.



M2 Dundee vs St. Mirren: St Mirren are unbeaten in their last four games against Dundee, who have won promotion back to the top flight of Scottish football



M3 Ross County vs St Johnstone: Three of the previous five meetings between these two Scottish sides ended in 1-1 draws.



M4 Sporting Charleroi vs Sint-Truiden: Charleroi made a fine start to the new Belgian season with a 3-0 away win at Oostende last weekend. St Truiden were also winners with a 2-1 home victory over Ghent.



M5 FC Zurich vs Lausanne: The last two clashes between these two Swiss clubs both ended in draws. Lausanne have won four times on 22 past visits to FC Zurich.



M6 Cercle Brugge vs OH Leuven: Cercle Brugge had their opening game of the new season in Belgium called off because of rain storm last weekend. Leuven’s opener at home last weekend was 1-1 draw with Zulte Waregem.



M7 RC Seraing vs KV Mechelen: Belgian league newcomers Seraing started back in the top flight after more than two decades with a 2-0 loss to Kortrijk. Mechelen’s opening game last weekend was 3-2 home win over Antwerp.



M8 CSKA Moscow vs Lokomotiv Moscow: Lokomotiv have won their last four games against the army club, conceding only one goal in the process.



M9 Hapoel Haifa vs Hapoel Hadera: Hapoel Haifa have yet to win against Hadera, drawing twice and losing seven of their last nine games.



M10 Sporting Lisbon vs Sporting Braga: The Portugal Super Cup sees Sporting Lisbon looking to win a fourth successive match against Braga. They have kept a clean sheet in last three clashes.

