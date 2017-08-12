ANC Western Cape condemns attack on MEC Albert Fritz

The ANC Western Cape gas condemned what is described as a “criminal attack” on MEC of social development Albert Fritz.

“It is with shock and dismay that the ANC in the Western Cape has learnt of an attempted armed robbery incident involving the MEC for social development in the Western Cape Albert Fritz and an official in his office,” ANC provincial secretary Faiez Jacobs said.

According to preliminary reports, the MEC and an official in his office arrived at a venue in Nyanga when two armed men approached them and robbed both of their cellphones. The MEC’s protector intervened and when he noticed that one of the robbers had a firearm, he responded, in the process fatally wounding one of the robbers.

“When looking at the Western Cape’s crime statistics over the last eight years one would note that violent crime has increased on average annually at an alarming rate and today we saw again that these criminals, who continue to torture our communities, do not discriminate,” Jacobs said.

“We all need to work together to create a safer and more secure Western Cape for all and even this callous attack on one of the most hard-working MEC’s should serve as a wake-up call to all,” he said.

“The ANC wishes the MEC and the official strength as they recuperate from this horrific ordeal.”

