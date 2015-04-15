Gauteng Premier David Makhura announced on Wednesday that Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu, fingered widely in the health ombudsman’s report for negligence, has resigned.
Premier says disciplinary action will be taken against public servants fingered for gross negligence.
The plant will be owned and operated in a joint venture between Amplats and Baphalane Siyanda Chrome company.
The decision to withdraw followed heated debates at the AU summit, which concluded on Tuesday.
This after the former public protector announced a probe into the tender awarded by the KZN Health department to two companies.
The medical association also welcomed David Makhura’s decision to move all patients currently placed at NGOs back to public healthcare institutions.
DDG Ismail Momoniat was speaking at the standing committee on finance’s discussions of the controversial Fica Bill.
The union said it planned to shut down all Western Cape Nsfas operations this Thursday.
Moloto joined the ANC parliamentary caucus in 2005 and had served under seven chief whips.
These deaths occurred under my leadership as the MEC responsible for Health and I take political accountability as the final authority in the Department.
Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal are among those who still celebrate the day of love.
The Mhere and O’Bryan families have been seen regularly in court and appear both sad and frustrated as the case has been a rollercoaster of delays and postponements.
It is hard for some to believe the DJ could have survived for so long in the music industry.
Malema has shared the sweetest birthday message to his wife, Mantwa.