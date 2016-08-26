Calls for the African National Congress’ (ANC) succession debate to be officially opened are gaining momentum, with teams being reportedly assembled to support various candidates vying to take over the party reins from President Jacob Zuma.
Party veterans Baleka Mbete, Kgalema Motlanthe, and Jeff Radebe have all been reportedly touted as possible candidates for ANC president.
Four African contemporary dance companies are set to collaborate on ‘Dance Earth’, which will be performed at the Soweto Theatre.
Most of the fatalities took place in the Worcester area, with five people perishing over the two-day period.
The road safety campaign aims to evoke empathy and encourage a sense of community among road users.
Five men stormed a jewellery store carrying a hammer and smashed the display glass counter.
Queen B and AKA could be expecting a baby soon.
The accused was given the option to apply to Legal Aid SA for free legal representation but chose instead to engage his own privately-funded attorney.
Desperate attempts by teachers and paramedics failed to save the young child’s life
At least 36 psychiatric patients died in NGOs where they had been transferred from Life Healthcare Esidimeni.
Watch ‘Uzalo’ this week as the drama unfolds.
Matomane is the guy who has been sending you to go buy food at Shoprite all this time.
One of AKA’s followers was not convinced when he said he had just spent R80k on clothes.