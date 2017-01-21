 
Guptas running out of wiggle room in Gordhan case?

National Treasury has released a statement that their company, Oakbay, is trying to distract from the facts with ‘sensational’ ‘politically driven’ claims.

The politically connected Gupta family’s company Oakbay has made “sensational and politically driven” claims and allegations designed to deflect from the primary issues raised in Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan’s recent court application, the National Treasury said on Saturday.

Singenaphi? Twitter asks Da Les after all white party shutdown

Twitter went in on rapper Da Les’ announcement that his party was postponed to February after metro police cancelled it for not having a permit.
Zille mauled on Twitter over ‘caged woman on bakkie’ tweets

The Western Cape premier says the worst of SA’s black and white racists gather on her timeline like a ‘lynch mob’.
Six shot dead in Georgedale ‘drug house’

The men opened fire in a house where ‘whoonga’ was found and shooting whoever they came across.
Ndlozi hits back at critics asking ‘where’s the EFF?’

The EFF’s spokesperson appears to have responded obliquely to a request from a small party to help it ‘occupy Absa’.
Impressive Lungi Ngidi shows there’s brains with the brawn

The 20-year-old Proteas debutant makes a massive impression in the first T20 against Sri Lanka, suggesting a real aptitude.
President Trump acts swiftly at dawn of new era

President Donald Trump assumed power Friday with a fiercely nationalistic vow to put ‘America first’.
Egypt break Ugandan hearts

A last-gasp strike from Egypt substitute Abdallah Said ended Uganda’s Africa Cup of Nations dreams in Port Gentil on Saturday evening.

Conjoined twins successfully separated in Gauteng hospital

The babies were born by caesarean section.

Singenaphi? Twitter asks Da Les after all white party shutdown

Twitter went in on rapper Da Les’ announcement that his party was postponed to February after metro police cancelled it for not having a permit.

Gyan puts Ghana into last eight

Ghana held off a spirited Mali fight back at the Stade Port Gentil on Saturday to seal a second 1-0 win in a row and a place in the Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinals.

Eight arrested in Gugulethu for dealing in drugs

The officers found a large quantity of Mandrax tablets with an estimated street value of R100,000

Dolly set to undergo medical at Montpellier

Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Keagan Dolly is just a step or two away from completing a move to 2012 French champions Montpellier.

Pedestrian killed on M1 in Johannesburg

A pedestrian died when he was knocked over by a car on the M1 north before the Booysens off-ramp in Johannesburg on Saturday morning.

Davos’ bid to protect world’s $2.5 trillion ocean economy

Scientists warned six months ago of ‘unprecedented’ marine extinction, with devastating consequences for ocean ecology.

