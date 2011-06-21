 
Video evidence implicates top ANC official in ‘war room’ scandal

In the video, Jacobs enquires about R50 million which was supposed to be raised by the ‘war room.’

Video recordings taken by PR strategist Sihle Bolani show how she was invited to discuss a report on the 'war room' which was set up during the local government elections last year.

WATCH: Bishop Mosa Sono of Grace Bible Church addresses gay saga

The head pastor of the church issued a statement during the morning services at the Pimville, Soweto campus on January 29.
CT ANC activist vouches for Phosa in ANC leadership race – report

Cape Town ANC activist Andile Lili was quoted as saying a leader who could “speak the language” of the poor, middle class was needed and that Phosa could take the party forward.
Roger Federer defies time to clinch ‘epic’ Australian Open title

The 35-year-old Swiss master says he would gladly have “accepted a draw” with Rafael Nadal after a five-set thriller.
Seabelo Senatla breaks record as Blitzboks triumph in Wellington

The flying talisman delivers again in final against Fiji as South Africa claim first sevens title in New Zealand since 2002.
Everything you need to know about ‘war room’ whistleblower Sihle Bolani

A PR strategist who owns a company, Bolani has come under the spotlight for revealing details of how the ANC secretly operated a ‘propaganda campaign.’
Details: How Free State government backtracked on suing Hlaudi, Mbalula

Both were implicated in a housing scheme which failed to deliver houses to the poor after receiving upfront payment for the work.
Councillors will be held responsible for wasted spending – KZN MEC

The summit saw mayors from all of KwaZulu-Natal sign the back to basics pledge.

#OccupyGraceBibleChurch trends on Twitter

LGBT activists marched to Grace Bible Church in Soweto to protest against a sermon condemning homosexuality that was held at last week’s sunday service.

CT residents encouraged to use boreholes sparingly

The City encouraged residents to please use groundwater sparingly as this was not an unlimited resource.

Private plane crash-lands at Pta airport

No one was injured in the crash, but the airplane was damaged.

New R100m Plett road to impact positively on regional economy – WCape MEC

The 15-month project was motivated by the need to connect the western side of Plettenberg Bay to the N2.

Nigel CPF member killed in shootout

‘It was like a scene from a movie as shots were fired at will.’

Two EFF members in cells for land invasion plans

The two men face charges of trespassing, incitement to public violence and a charge depicted under the Gathering’s Act.

ANC must take responsibility for unethical ‘black ops’ campaign, says Maimane

‘It is time for the ANC to come clean and provide a full and frank briefing to the public about exactly what their fake news ‘black ops’ unit did and to whom.’

your life

Little known facts about the Met

There’s a lot more to the Met than celebrity fashion and horse racing. Here’s some Met facts you might not have known.

All the Sun MET looks

New look, fresh excitement.

Best of the best recognised at inaugural exhibitor awards

More than 330 guests attended the glittering event which was a record for the industry.

Ntsiki Mazwai to star alongside Enhle Mbali in new movie

Mazwai will play a shebeen queen in the movie titled, Enemy of the State: Collen Chauke.

Egypt books spot in last four with victory over Morocco

Egypt beat Morocco 1-0 in their Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal match in Port-Gentil, Gabon, on Sunday evening.
Ghana sink DR Congo

Ghana beat DR Congo 2-1 in their Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal in Oyem, Gabon, on Sunday evening.
Blow by blow: Egypt vs Morocco

Egypt face Morocco in the Quarter final clash of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in the Stade de Port-Gentil.
Blow by blow: Congo vs Ghana

Congo lock horns with Ghana at the Stade d’Oyem in Oyem, Gabon in the quarter finals of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.
Rory Kleinveldt reminds of his value with fine spell in Centurion

The veteran seamer breaks the back of Titans batting line-up as Cape Cobras storm back into contention in Sunfoil Series.
Gritty Proteas ever so close to upsetting England

The national netballers produce such a compelling performance that coach Norma Plummer actually hails a defeat.
Reliable Justin Ontong keeps churning out the centuries

One of domestic cricket’s most loyal servants continues to add value as the Cobras take control against the Titans.
Clinical, all-round Proteas smash Sri Lanka in Port Elizabeth

Penetrative, varied bowling from the home side too much for the inadequate Islanders as they start the ODI series ideally.
Chamber of Mines concerned about inappropriate application of regulations

The industry’s goal was to ensure that regulations were properly implemented by all parties, including the inspectorate.
Petrol price to rise by 29 cents a litre

The price of diesel is set to increase by 21 cents a litre while illuminating paraffin will increase by 17 cents a litre.
Stronger rand gives Comair a lot more lift

The airline said the expected improvement was due to the strengthening of the rand against the US dollar.
ZAR X files Competition Commission complaint against the JSE

Argues that the exchange is abusing its dominance.
William and Harry commission London statue of Princess Diana

The sculpture will stand in the public grounds of Kensington Palace, where William now lives with wife Kate, son George and daughter Charlotte.
Voices from the anti-abortion march on Washington

High school student Bridget O’Keefe, 18, called abortion “a poison on our culture.”
One US soldier dead, three injured in raid in Yemen: US military

The United States military said 14 members of Al-Qaeda were also killed.
Nip, tuck, lift and shape: Cosmetic surgery thrives

Genital resculpting is another wide open field.
Trump’s ‘bombastic’ opening act will be one to remember

Donald Trump, in contrast to previous presidents, delivered a nationalistic rant, studded with staccato ‘America first’ choruses.
2017 Afcon set to be the year of the minnows

Senegal stand out as the team to beat in this year’s competition.
Poor team effort can cost sports stars dearly

Examine the case of AB de Villiers in his return to international cricket in the third T20 of the series against Sri Lankans.
Singapore works like a too well-oiled machine

The first time I visited I was left with such a strong impression of the place, that I fully saw it as a destination where I would want to settle long-term.
Gone before 40: SA celebs who died in their late thirties

A lot of SA celebs have died just before reaching 40 over the last few years.

WATCH: Why taking someone’s parking is a bad idea
Eish!

How late gospel star Lundi turned his life around
WATCH: Lundi Tyamara’s last interview
ANC Youth League launch political campaign against Absa
The wind was pushing me, speeding man tells cops
This is the last, touching memory of Lundi shared by his close friend
Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe set for finance minister position
‘Expired’ ANCYL accused of trying to tarnish Ramaphosa’s image
ANC cries foul over ‘unlawful’ appointment of Tshwane city manager
Gospel star Lundi Tyamara’s last moments revealed
