How the different factions within ANC are ‘playing powerful, dirty tricks’

Party veterans Baleka Mbete, Kgalema Motlanthe, and Jeff Radebe have all been reportedly touted as possible candidates for ANC president.

Calls for the African National Congress’ (ANC) succession debate to be officially opened are gaining momentum, with teams being reportedly assembled to support various candidates vying to take over the party reins from President Jacob Zuma.

Ford SA to recall Ford Kuga 

At least 47 Kugas have gone up in smoke.
Springbok Arno Botha also joins the big trek to Europe

The Bulls’ former SA Under-20 skipper, thankfully, played in two Tests, meaning he can’t qualify for Ireland through new team Ulster.
Details: Exactly what is at stake in high profile Zuma divorce

The businessman spouse of Zuma’s daughter is a wealthy entrepreneur who has gotten his wife accustomed to a lavish lifestyle.
VIDEOS: Meet the guy behind the Shoprite ads

Matomane is the guy who has been sending you to go buy food at Shoprite all this time.
Lumka Oliphant apologises for expletives, offensive language

She said her Facebook rant was irresponsible, unfortunate and regrettable, but defended her decision to defend her boss.
Sublime Rabada, poor Bavuma: We rate the Proteas’ Test series

Faf du Plessis said the Proteas dominated ‘95% of the time’ against Sri Lanka. Our report card backs him up.
Soweto Dance Movement to wow audiences

Four African contemporary dance companies are set to collaborate on ‘Dance Earth’, which will be performed at the Soweto Theatre.

Western Cape roads claim nine lives over weekend

Most of the fatalities took place in the Worcester area, with five people perishing over the two-day period.

RAF safety campaign inspires road users to share their stories

The road safety campaign aims to evoke empathy and encourage a sense of community among road users.

Armed gang hits Centurion jewellery shop

Five men stormed a jewellery store carrying a hammer and smashed the display glass counter.

Bonang hints at AKA being her baby daddy

Queen B and AKA could be expecting a baby soon.

Information technology contractor in CPT court again

The accused was given the option to apply to Legal Aid SA for free legal representation but chose instead to engage his own privately-funded attorney.

KZN learner collapses at school, dies

Desperate attempts by teachers and paramedics failed to save the young child’s life

DA Gauteng disappointed by delay of report on deaths of psychiatric patients

At least 36 psychiatric patients died in NGOs where they had been transferred from Life Healthcare Esidimeni.

Four African contemporary dance companies are set to collaborate on ‘Dance Earth’, which will be performed at the Soweto Theatre.

Watch ‘Uzalo’ this week as the drama unfolds.

Matomane is the guy who has been sending you to go buy food at Shoprite all this time.

One of AKA’s followers was not convinced when he said he had just spent R80k on clothes.

WATCH: Player proposes to girlfriend after scoring

A soccer player was booked for proposing to his girlfriend after scoring.
Chiefs striker challenged by former coach

AmaZulu coach Joey Antipas has asked Kaizer Chiefs striker Michelle Katsvairo to step up his game to cement his reputation as a talented forward.
Solinas keen on coaching Pirates

Former Free State Stars coach Giovanni Solinas says he would take over from Augusto Palacios as Orlando Pirates mentor if the job was offered to him.
Mthatha Bucks sign former PSL striker

Mthatha Bucks have confirmed an addition of three players to their roster, including Bloemfontein Celtic striker Sydney Masana, as they look to push for promotion to the Absa Premiership.
Spectators get their popular Comrades spot back

The marathon’s organisers confirm there won’t be any detours around Pinetown again as was the case in 2016.
WATCH: ‘Good guy’ Frans Steyn ‘isn’t a dirty player’

‘Victim’ Jonny Sexton defends the former Springboks’ poor judgement but the video evidence was pretty damning.
Venus Williams says “sharp” to Serena’s fiancee

The elder sibling jokes that her “wise” sister is “paving the way” once again in terms of maturity with her engagement.
From Portugal pain to Glendower glory for Storm

‘To beat Rory when I don’t have a good record in playoffs, it’s surreal, unbelievable… it’s a dream come true,” says Graeme Storm.
IHL buys hotel in Edinburgh city centre for £18m

The hotel consistently trades at a very high occupancy, says management.
Not even Christmas could save SA retailers

Sales updates point to a downbeat sector.
Zuma clarifies what was meant by ‘2.9% growth’

The Presidency is now saying it’s not SA that will be growing so fast, but the whole sub-Saharan African region.
Companies brace for new threats

A new survey has found that cyber threats have also become a top concern for South Africa.
Kenya registers voters ahead of August 2017 election

It is set to be a hard-fought general election decided in large part by the core support of candidates’ ethnic constituencies.
Germany’s Steinmeier says NATO concerned at Trump remarks

This is in contradiction with what the American defence minister said in his hearing days ago.
Britain’s Johnson says ‘very good news’ US wants UK trade deal

Trump has requested Britain as it leaves the European Union a quick trade deal.
At least two dead in Nigeria suicide attack

Nigeria maintains the insurgency is in its final stages.
SA ill-prepared for terror attacks

We should be deeply concerned that South Africa has been singled out as a destination by suspected terrorists.
Cyprus: Waiting for Erdogan

He can’t back the Cyprus deal right now. It would alienate Turkish ultra-nationalists who want to annex northern Cyprus. 
Government’s corruption ties have no limits

If Hlaudi Motsoeneng and the sports minister’s wife’s alleged dodgy dealings turn out to be real, it would be damning, as it’s the poor who suffer.
Zuma happily hanging by a thread

Some threads aren’t so bad if they’re part of a tangled web that has been woven.
WATCH: White kid singing Wololo

Well, this isn't something you see everyday...

