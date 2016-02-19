 
Mkhwebane sides with Zuma against Thuli – report

The new public protector reportedly feels biased judges don’t exist and safeguards against Zuma’s conflicts of interest aren’t necessary.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane reportedly does not agree with her predecessor, Thuli Madonsela, that President Jacob Zuma should not be given the opportunity to influence a continued probe into his relationship with the Gupta family.

Hello and welcome to Phakaaathi’s live reporting of the Afcon 2017 final match between Egypt and Cameroon Burkina Faso and Ghana at Stade d’Angondje.
The battle for the all-rounder spot in the Proteas one-day side has suddenly become a lot more complicated after Pretorius’ performance.
After being admitted to a Johannesburg hospital on Saturday morning, former Springbok Joost van der Westhuizen continues to fight for his life.
The public protector says she harbours no ill will towards her predecessor, and won’t be discussing the BMW matter any further.
The ANC has said the task of radical economic transformation for Africans in particular has become urgent.
The man expected to become the next provincial chairperson has reportedly thrown his weight behind the deputy president.
The good deeds of Lundi are not interred with his bones but are with us.

Mainstream Republicans have repeatedly called on Trump to distance himself from Putin.

Seven suspects found with firearms were arrested.

The man was last seen on Saturday at his house next to the canal.

Some of the crimes were allegedly committed with impunity.

Many were women from the Philippines and Indonesia employed in Hong Kong as domestic workers.

The man was apparently wounded multiple times.

A federal appeals court denied early Sunday the Justice Department’s request for an immediate reinstatement of President Donald Trump’s ban on accepting certain travellers and all refugees.

Reflecting turbulent times, the colours designers choose to work with are mainly dark.

It seems rapper Cassper Nyovest is juggling the hearts of two very beautiful women.

Not only is the Wololo hitmaker beautiful, but she is also capable of doing anything she sets her mind to.

The show follows Morake’s journey as she tries to find herself in the schizophrenia of motherhood, wifehood and South Africanhood.

Hello and welcome to Phakaaathi’s live reporting of the Afcon 2017 final match between Egypt and Cameroon Burkina Faso and Ghana at Stade d’Angondje.
Super Eagles legend Samson Siasia has applied for the two vacant Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates’ coaching jobs.
Alain Traore scored with one minute left to give Burkina Faso a 1-0 win over Ghana Saturday and third place in the Africa Cup of Nations.
André Ayew apparently did all he could to get Ghana into the final of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.
They were let down by their failure to convert enough turnovers and inaccuracy in the shooting circle.
The Titans make heavy weather of a double digit chase against the Dolphins but still top the table with a round to play.
Comprehensive win over Estonia in Centurion keeps South Africa’s hopes of promotion in the tournament alive.
Marcos Ondruksa’s well-drilled side don’t even need the return singles on Sunday to win their vital Davis Cup tie.
Cape Town-based companies accounted for all 10 of the most visited e-commerce websites in South Africa in 2014. 
The former Alexander Forbes executive will succeed Richard Farber at the beginning of May at Discovery.
After 14 years with the specialised financial services group, Deon Viljoen has left in order to pursue other opportunities.
The dispute relates to assessments received for the years 2006 to 2010 inclusive, and the tax treatment of the relevant issues in the years 2011 to 2015 inclusive.
Mainstream Republicans have repeatedly called on Trump to distance himself from Putin.
Many were women from the Philippines and Indonesia employed in Hong Kong as domestic workers.
A federal appeals court denied early Sunday the Justice Department’s request for an immediate reinstatement of President Donald Trump’s ban on accepting certain travellers and all refugees.
The incident on Friday thrust security and the terror threat back into the limelight three months before elections in France.
I love presenting my passport and getting it stamped to go somewhere new.
The panel found that many of patients’ deaths followed upon prolonged starvation, malnutrition and dehydration.
South Africa’s record in the pink match is flawless.
Egypt has won the competition a record seven times while Cameroon has won it four times.
The Azwindini vs Gadaffi fight was more yawn fest than hilariously epic fight.
