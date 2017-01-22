 
Ramaphosa, Gordhan behind SAA’s collapse, ANCYL alleges

The ANCYL accused the two government officials of having a direct interest in what happens at SAA.

The ANC Youth League (ANCYL) on Wednesday stopped just short of calling Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan corrupt, but it did say they had conflicts of interest.

Sihle Bolani is no hero, she just wanted her money – Ntsiki Mazwai

The poet says Bolani should not be hailed as a hero, as she willingly participated in illegal activities, then crying foul because she had not been paid.
‘London stooges’ EFF, Malema slated for ‘insulting’ Mugabe

The PAC said the EFF was introduced ‘to halt progress both in occupied Azania and the entire continent’.
‘Black ops’ campaign has nothing to do with the ANC, says Mantashe

Gwede Mantashe laid the blame at the ANC’s general manager’s door, accusing him of making deals on the side.
‘Black ops’ electioneering not going anywhere – analysts

Analysts argued that as the ANC became more desperate to retain power, underhanded tactics would increase.
Lackay airs Sars’ dirty laundry at CCMA

Adrian Lackay, in his final day of testimony, described how he was increasingly sidelined in favour of Luther Lebelo.
Interim board only another quick fix to SABC problem

Finding consensus on any aspect of the SABC is, we would suggest, a novel principle judged against recent history.
You can now consult a sangoma online

For those who cannot physically access one, this sangoma offers his services online.

Cops recover 11 stolen vehicles

Parts believed to have been stripped off some stolen vehicles were also found.

Bethal police warn against job scam

If you’re on the hunt for a new job, take note of this scam in Mpumalanga.

Italy avalanche toll hits 29 as search ends

The impact on the three-storey stone and wood structure is calculated as being equivalent to it being hit by 4,000 fully-loaded trucks.

ANC ‘war room’ not new, says Cope

The breakaway party said the alleged methods of the ANC were used to target it before the 2009 general elections.

Montpellier set to announce Dolly today

Keagan Dolly will be officially announced as a Montpellier player sometime on Thursday, Phakaaathi understands.

Boyfriend wanted for attempted murder in Springs

It is alleged that a woman’s ex-boyfriend was shot in the leg by her new boyfriend during a dispute.

Gardener locks himself and homeowner in house during robbery

Two of three suspects were cuffed for the armed robbery.

your life

WWE star John Cena to host Kids’ Choice Awards

The Kids’ Choice Awards will will be aired on March 15 on DStv.

Zahara comes out guns blazing in Grace Bible Church row

She has a few suggestions on what to do when one is not happy with homophobia in the church.

Ayanda Ncwane: In my heart it feels like yesterday

Sfiso Ncwane’s widow visited her late husband’s grave and shared a touching tribute to him.

What you need to know about getting fibre installed

We still have a way to go, but fibre is becoming far more commonplace than it was just 12 months ago.

Katza chasing Caf-A coaching license

SuperSport United youth development coach Ricardo Katza is amongst 36 upcoming coaches who are currently attending a Caf-A license coaching course at the Safa technical centre in Johannesburg.
Evergreen Evra seals Marseille move

Veteran French international defender Patrice Evra signed for Marseille on Wednesday on a free transfer from Juventus on an 18-month contract, the Ligue 1 club announced.
Montpellier set to announce Dolly today

Keagan Dolly will be officially announced as a Montpellier player sometime on Thursday, Phakaaathi understands.
Macha leaves Chiefs, returns to Zambia – reports

Lewis Macha has reportedly left Kaizer Chiefs and signed for Zambian side Nkwazi FC.
Mac De Lago a good place bet for Sun Met

He is currently quoted at 45/1 by Betting World but could be a lot better than his odds might suggest.
Blow by blow: Sri Lanka punish clumsy Proteas, win T20 series

It was all in at Newlands as South Africa and Sri Lanka battle to win the T20 series. Re-live all the action.
WATCH: Being a Bok doesn’t mean Lood de Jager has a free ride

The towering line-out jumper joins the Pretoria-based franchise at a time when he actually needs to re-establish himself.
Cheetahs assemble a balanced squad for trek to Harare

Coach Franco Smith bucks the trend of his opposition by not only taking B-listers for warm-up against the Stormers.
UK commits to strengthening trade ties with SA

The meeting was a continuation of the on-going high-level engagement between the UK and South Africa to discuss trade and economic relations.
We need to prepare our workers for the future, says Absa deputy CEO

Hodnett said that what WEF showed was that everyone in the world was struggling to fully understand the implications of a technologically driven world.
Legal minds dismiss Zuma’s objections to money-laundering bill

Legal pundits say the FIC amendment bill’s provision for warrantless searches does not create a constitutional difficulty.
MTN Zakhele shareholders promised interest on share payouts

As shareholders fume over outstanding payments.
Italy avalanche toll hits 29 as search ends

The impact on the three-storey stone and wood structure is calculated as being equivalent to it being hit by 4,000 fully-loaded trucks.
Manhunt for Briton, South African over Thailand hit

Murders of both foreigners and locals are not uncommon while the city is renowned as a haven for international fugitives and criminal gangs.
UN condemns Somali bombing as rights group calls on AU to investigate killings

The UN Security Council has called on AU forces to improve their relationship with communities most affected by this conflict.
US anti-abortion activists ready to raise their voices

A lot of people are expecting it to be the largest March for Life in a long time.
Why it’s important for millennials to invest in self-development

This is important, especially since the country’s overall unemployment rate stands at 27.1% and youth unemployment has averaged over 51% for the past three years.
Interim board only another quick fix to SABC problem

Finding consensus on any aspect of the SABC is, we would suggest, a novel principle judged against recent history.
War room scandal paints a picture of desperation in fractured ANC

Revelations of a R50 million war chest stockpiled by the ANC to ensure victory in the 2016 elections and a subsequent lawsuit paint a grim picture.
Fake news that leaves a whiff of Gupta

In addition to The New Age and ANN7 TV, the Guptas’ struggle for control appears to also now include Twitter activity.
