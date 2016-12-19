 
Guptas could stage a fightback in 2017

The Zuma corruption case and Dlamini-Zuma’s return to SA’s political fold will also dominate the political debate in 2017.

While 2016 was the Year of the Monkey, according to the Chinese calendar, it was also a period that wreaked havoc in South Africa.

Festive season success marred by contact crimes, says Nhleko

He said that early in the new year on January 5 police will issue a report on the operations conducted during the festive season.
Stephen Cook: Tenacity and skill embodied

He wants to improve even further.
Makhura denies involvement in dodgy R10m payment

The premier’s spokesperson said the matter before court was between A Re Ageng and the province and not Makhura as an individual.
Gangs behind PE’s deadly jail attack

About 30 gang members used Boxing Day to attack prison officials during the breakfast service.
‘They’ll kill us,’ say DRC citizens

Eight people were arrested after stones were thrown at the embassy.
Mashaba to expose ‘blatant’ looters in Joburg

‘When leadership turns a blind eye on corruption, the entire system becomes affected.’
Police unable to identify two drowned children

In a separate incident, a 70-year-old man, died after falling from rocks at Cape Point.

RAF safety campaign inspires road users to share their stories

The road safety campaign aims to evoke empathy and encourage a sense of community among road users.

25 businesses to be relocated after Durban skyscraper blaze

These are mostly small to medium sized businesses who can ill afford such disruption.

Two killed after goods truck overturns in KwaZulu-Natal

The elderly woman and her daughter were both found to be in critical condition.

Almost 300 suspected criminals arrested in North West

Fifty-five were arrested in the Brits cluster.

Pedestrian critical after being knocked over by car

Paramedics treated the man and provided him with advanced life support interventions.

Seeking investment, Ukraine calls off its tax police

Inspection authorities are notorious for accepting bribes as a reward for letting companies stay in business after committing minor violations in Ukraine.

The different kinds of gays, according to Somizi

There are those who are ‘rachet’, and the ones who are forward, according to the choreographer.

The different kinds of gays, according to Somizi

There are those who are ‘rachet’, and the ones who are forward, according to the choreographer.

PICS: Bonang finally meets AKA’s family

According to some, AKA’s grandparents don’t look all that happy in some of the pictures.

WATCH: Wayde van Niekerk proposes to girlfriend

The gold medallist finally went down on one knee and she said yes!

SAA ‘doesn’t think’ DJ Zinhle’s man is cute

Come on now SAA, everyone knows he’s a hottie…

Nigerian defender shot dead

Gombe United defender Uzama Douglas was involved in a fatal shooting in Benin City Nigeria.
Baroka FC strikers boost for Uganda

Baroka FC and Uganda strikers Geoffrey Massa and Khalid Aucho have reportedly started training with the Cranes squad.
Ajax part ways with Abondo and Lupeta

Ajax Cape Town has released midfielder Ali Abondo and striker Joaquim Lupeta from the club.
Ertugral interested in Bafana coaching job

Former Orlando Pirates mentor Muhsin Ertugral says he is interested in coaching the national squad.
Sports thrills and spills of 2016

Let’s hope 2017 is a good year for South Africa and their sports stars.
The quota conundrum

Domestic cricket hasn’t produced enough black cricketers with the potential to play international cricket. That’s the legacy South Africa faces.
Test cricket’s oldest current player is considering retirement

Misbah-ul-Haq, Pakistan’s 42-year-old, has shown unbelievable longevity but it seems he’s finally thinking of moving on (maybe).
Serena Williams to get hitched with an Internet pioneer

The wedding bells will ring soon for the tennis legend as she announces her engagement to Alexis Ohanian, the Reddit co-founder.
SA records R1bn trade deficit for November

This was a deterioration on the surplus of R0.24 billion recorded in November 2015.
US acting as global policeman for financial crimes

Instead of dragging financial firms to court, the US has taken them to the cashier.
South Korea pension chief admits pushing Samsung deal in Park probe

Prosecutors have applied for a warrant to formally arrest Moon for abuse of power and giving false testimony.
NUM to continue wage battle

The deadlock was reached during wage negotiations, where Eskom made its final offer across the board.
Seeking investment, Ukraine calls off its tax police

Inspection authorities are notorious for accepting bribes as a reward for letting companies stay in business after committing minor violations in Ukraine.
Dozens of Malians flown out of Libya recount prison ordeal

The returnees stated that racist attacks and maltreatment were the norm.
Turkey seeks to upstage US with Syria ceasefire

A reconciliation process of sometimes dizzying speed saw Turkey and Russian come to a truce deal welcomed by all sides.
Romania gets new PM, ending political turmoil

The nomination sought to put an end to a political crisis sparked when Iohannis rejected the country’s first female and first Muslim prime minister.
Sports thrills and spills of 2016

Let’s hope 2017 is a good year for South Africa and their sports stars.
The quota conundrum

Domestic cricket hasn’t produced enough black cricketers with the potential to play international cricket. That’s the legacy South Africa faces.
Obama doing all he can to tie Trump’s hands

He is suddenly pushing through regulations and decisions that will further box in his successor once in office so that he doesn’t succeed as a president.
‘Apartheid wage gap’ is a minefield

The unacceptable unemployment figures are worrying enough on their own.
The prison escape campaigns of Ananias Mathe

Even Ananias Mathe could not escape 2016...

