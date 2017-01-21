The politically connected Gupta family’s company Oakbay has made “sensational and politically driven” claims and allegations designed to deflect from the primary issues raised in Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan’s recent court application, the National Treasury said on Saturday.
A last-gasp strike from Egypt substitute Abdallah Said ended Uganda’s Africa Cup of Nations dreams in Port Gentil on Saturday evening.
The babies were born by caesarean section.
Twitter went in on rapper Da Les’ announcement that his party was postponed to February after metro police cancelled it for not having a permit.
Ghana held off a spirited Mali fight back at the Stade Port Gentil on Saturday to seal a second 1-0 win in a row and a place in the Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinals.
The officers found a large quantity of Mandrax tablets with an estimated street value of R100,000
Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Keagan Dolly is just a step or two away from completing a move to 2012 French champions Montpellier.
A pedestrian died when he was knocked over by a car on the M1 north before the Booysens off-ramp in Johannesburg on Saturday morning.
Scientists warned six months ago of ‘unprecedented’ marine extinction, with devastating consequences for ocean ecology.
Speaking out about the drama-filled love triangle which saw her, AKA and DJ Zinhle hog headlines for much of 2015, Bonang has finally dished some details on her side of the story.
His fans said they were fine with him responding to haters but said he should refrain from lying, as that would have consequences.
Comedy lovers can expect a show of hysterical proportions from a bigger and funnier stellar line-up.