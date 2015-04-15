 
Makhura says health officials ‘played games’ to hide ugly truth

Premier says disciplinary action will be taken against public servants fingered for gross negligence.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura announced on Wednesday that Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu, fingered widely in the health ombudsman’s report for negligence, has resigned.

Bogus police robbers beaten by community

The bogus police forced the homeowner to his bedroom, where they told him they needed to search the room.
Du Plessis and Miller prove ideal combo as Proteas soar in Durban

The dynamic pair prove their worth as senior players as South Africa smash Sri Lanka’s bowlers on a slow surface.
‘Cowardly’ Mahlangu needs God in her life, says sister of Esidimeni victims

This after a damning report by the health ombud, which found that 94 mentally ill patients had died between March to December 2016 in Gauteng.
Mdluli blames ‘conspiracy’ for not being national commissioner

Mdluli said he had been warned on numerous occasions of a conspiracy against him.
Former health MEC says she ‘regrets’ patients’ deaths

Mahlangu said that, since the deaths occurred under her leadership as health MEC, she took political accountability as the final authority in the department.
Nyaope addicts exchange blood to share the buzz in terrifying ‘Bluetooth’ trend

The addicts exchange blood through a syringe to share the high, as it is supposedly ‘cost-effective’, though it’s unclear if this really happens or even works.
Amplats launches R474m chrome recovery plant in Limpopo

The plant will be owned and operated in a joint venture between Amplats and Baphalane Siyanda Chrome company.

AU calls for mass withdrawal from ICC

The decision to withdraw followed heated debates at the AU summit, which concluded on Tuesday.

IFP wants update on KZN R61m mobile clinic tender probe

This after the former public protector announced a probe into the tender awarded by the KZN Health department to two companies.

Sama wants ‘more than a resignation’ from Mahlangu

The medical association also welcomed David Makhura’s decision to move all patients currently placed at NGOs back to public healthcare institutions.

No directive issued on ‘politically exposed persons’, says Treasury

DDG Ismail Momoniat was speaking at the standing committee on finance’s discussions of the controversial Fica Bill.

Nehawu to down tools at Nsfas

The union said it planned to shut down all Western Cape Nsfas operations this Thursday.

ANC parliamentary spokesperson resigns

Moloto joined the ANC parliamentary caucus in 2005 and had served under seven chief whips.

READ: Former health MEC Qedani Mahlangu’s resignation letter

These deaths occurred under my leadership as the MEC responsible for Health and I take political accountability as the final authority in the Department.

Western Cape said to be the least romantic province in SA

Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal are among those who still celebrate the day of love.

Two years since Simba and Kady died: What we know now

The Mhere and O’Bryan families have been seen regularly in court and appear both sad and frustrated as the case has been a rollercoaster of delays and postponements.

I strike myself as a khulumanathi, not illuminati, says DJ Fresh

It is hard for some to believe the DJ could have survived for so long in the music industry.

Malema to his wife: With you in our lives, we have found the true purpose of life

Malema has shared the sweetest birthday message to his wife, Mantwa.

Moriri honoured to be part of Highlands initiative

Highlands Park midfielder Surprise Moriri says he was glad to be part of the players that handed out sports equipment to three schools in Tembisa on Wednesday.
Aristide Bance open to PSL return

Burkina Faso striker Aristide Bance says he won’t mind returning to the Absa Premiership if a contract was offered to him.
Eagles owners to pay former Bucs keeper

The feud between National First Division team, Royal Eagles and former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper, Philani Zikalala has ended with the latter promised his dues before the end of this week.
Klopp irked by Liverpool fans’ impatience

Jurgen Klopp urged Liverpool’s supporters to show more patience with his team after arguing with a fan during the 1-1 draw with Premier League leaders Chelsea.
Usain Bolt isn’t ‘sad’ over losing an Olympic gold anymore

World athletics’ most prominent star is in Australia to compete and has almost forgotten of being stripped of his 2008 gold.
There’s potential gold in them thar hills

The key is to get fit enough to be able to run slowly or shuffle up the big hills while taking occasional walking breaks.
LISTEN: Blitzboks are going to be ‘chased hard’ in Sydney

Reliable performer Chris Dry issues a warning to his rampant teammates ahead of this weekend’s tournament Down Under.
Doping’s tentacles reaches world cricket too

West Indian T20 star Andre Russell strictly-speaking didn’t commit doping. Instead he failed on an administrative front.
No directive issued on ‘politically exposed persons’, says Treasury

DDG Ismail Momoniat was speaking at the standing committee on finance’s discussions of the controversial Fica Bill.
Capitec ‘increases lead as SA’s most popular bank’

Capitec said more than 120k customers opened accounts at Capitec Bank every month for ‘a simplified and affordable banking solution’.
Oswald to replace Hathorn as Mondi CEO

Oswald, who joined Mondi in 1992, has been an executive director and CEO of the Europe & International Division since January 2008.
Sun International brings forward leadership transition

Sun International announced on November 4 last year that Leeming, the chief financial officer, would replace Stephens.
Ex-UN chief Ban Ki-moon abandons S. Korea presidency bid

He was criticised for wearing head-to-toe protective gear to try out a disinfectant spray at a farm when most of those around him were not similarly dressed.
Trump picks conservative Gorsuch to shift Supreme Court balance

Democrats who are in a minority in both chambers of Congress are still smarting from Republican treatment of Obama’s pick.
Iran warns US against creating tensions over missiles

Iran says its missiles do not breach United Nations resolutions because they are for defence purposes and not designed to carry nuclear warheads.
Switzerland to lift ban on gay, bisexual men giving blood

It was triggered by fears of other pathogens within the gay and bisexual male population, although concern over HIV’s spread helped sustain the policy.
Fixing Joburg can’t happen overnight for the DA

Where is the change expected after last year’s elections?
Fallists can learn a thing or two from Safetsa truce

Safetsa’s Sibusiso Ntishibongo confirmed the easing of the previously fraught tensions between the students and educational authorities.
The side issue the Gupta-Gordhan fight obscures

It is evident our courts are becoming an overused arena and, in many ways, not the vehicle to challenge legislation.
Should Zuma be worried about Private Prosecutor Gerrie Nel?

The Bulldog says he wants to dust off some of those old files the NPA didn’t prosecute – surely a terrifying prospect for all those in the abodes of the guilty.
WATCH: Azwindini and Gadaffi’s disappointing fight

The Azwindini vs Gadaffi fight was more yawn fest than hilariously epic fight.

