Hawks head may have ‘possibly’ received Mdluli docket, court hears

This despite evidence so far showing no record of the assault docket being registered on any of the official registers.

Will there ever be justice for Oupa Ramogibe?

Calls for SACP to contest 2019 elections intensify

The SACP KZN provincial chairperson said worries over factionalism and gatekeeping in the ANC could lead the party to consider contesting the elections separately.
Trend-setting Lions lag behind in transformation

But coach Johan Ackermann says they’re working on it and also adopt a philosophy that many people don’t think about…
I wanted to pay R100k towards Lundi’s hospital fees – Mboro

Mboro claims he was willing to cough up thousands to have Tyamara accommodated in a private facility where he could get better medical care.
ANC accuses ANCYL of ‘grandstanding’ over psychiatric patients’ death scandal

The mother body says statements by the youth league in Gauteng are atrocious, despicable and unbefitting.
Zuma would have a sex change for a third term – Malema

The EFF leader is once again pulling no punches on what he calls Zuma’s ‘desperation’ to escape accountability for alleged corruption.
MPs want Muthambi to answer for SABC appeal to get Hlaudi back

Parliament’s communications committee wants the minister as the shareholder representative to account for the latest legal action to reinstate Motsoeneng.
Diamond Platnumz signs with Universal Music, teams up with Ne-Yo

The musician is the first East African artist to sign with the record label.

Minister Zwane to open 2017 Mining Indaba

The ‘Investing in Africa Mining Indaba’ is set to take place in Cape Town from Monday to Thursday.

Temporary road closures ahead of Sona

Road closures in and around parliament are set to take effect from Tuesday, while roads will be fully closed off on Thursday.

VIDEO: R700k in counterfeit goods seized in Limpopo raid

The biggest bust was with Always sanitary pads that had been imported as knock-offs and sold at the same retail prices as the trademarked brand.

WATCH: KZN resident reunited with his husky

Two security guards told the owner they had spotted the dog being put into a Hilux double cab bakkie at the traffic lights.

Students to get their share of Shoprite bursaries

Students seeking financial support for the 2017 academic year can still apply for their share of R20 million worth of bursaries from the Shoprite Group’s bursary programme.

Underprivileged kids to take part in Monaco rugby tournament

The tournament will include teams from around the world and SA youngsters will be competing for the third time this year.

Things turn nasty after Khaya Mthethwa’s ‘gay’ tweet

Twitter took issue with a question the singer tweeted at his female followers.

PICS: The hot models who occupy a special place in Cassper’s heart

It seems rapper Cassper Nyovest is juggling the hearts of two very beautiful women.

There’s nothing to rearrange, I’m beautiful, says Babes Wodumo

Not only is the Wololo hitmaker beautiful, but she is also capable of doing anything she sets her mind to.

‘Queen of comedy’ Tumi Morake to embark on first official SA tour

The show follows Morake’s journey as she tries to find herself in the schizophrenia of motherhood, wifehood and South Africanhood.

Miss SA 2017 finalists announced

The Top 12 Miss South Africa finalists – who are vying for the title of Miss South Africa 2017 – have been announced.

WATCH: Ayew sprinkles powder on field before match

André Ayew apparently did all he could to get Ghana into the final of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.
Chabalala looking to play key role in Chippa’s success

New Chippa United defender Justice Chabalala looks to improve the club’s fortunes during his loan stint at the club.
It will be a good test for us – Downs midfielder

In 2012, Masandawana hammered amateur outfit Powerlines with a massive 24-0 scoreline.
Ghana coach: The better team lost

Ghana coach Avram Grant feels the Black Stars’ 2-0 loss to Cameroon didn’t tell the true story of his team’s performance on the night.
Never mind England, have a flutter on the Irish

In his first exclusive column, South African rugby’s refereeing legend, Jonathan Kaplan looks into his crystal ball on the Six Nations.
Kevin Pietersen’s mouth gets him in trouble … again

The controversial SA-born fined for an inappropriate comment whilst talking with an on-field mic during a Big Bash match.
The cure to a broken leg? Drink milk!

England prop Joe Marler reveals he recovered from his injury in less than a month by drinking full-fat milk daily!
SA soccer’s big question: Local development or Europe?

Safa president Danny Jordaan has asked local members to debate the issue. One of them, Safca, has very strong views on the matter.
UPDATE: Discovery scoops Deon Viljoen from Alexander Forbes

The former Alexander Forbes executive will succeed Richard Farber at the beginning of May at Discovery.
Alexander Forbes CFO resigns

After 14 years with the specialised financial services group, Deon Viljoen has left in order to pursue other opportunities.
Kumba agrees R2.5bn settlement with Sars

The dispute relates to assessments received for the years 2006 to 2010 inclusive, and the tax treatment of the relevant issues in the years 2011 to 2015 inclusive.
MTN appoints executive for group transformation

The mobile operator’s holistic transformation programme is about shaping the future MTN, by proactively introducing special measures to accelerate the company’s business and financial performance.
Angola’s long-time President Dos Santos confirms will step down

His reign has seen the end of civil war and an investment boom.
Migration, Trump to dominate EU summit

The new US president raised alarm in Europe when he condemned the transatlantic military alliance as obsolete.
Trump threatens Berkeley as protests target far-right firebrand

About half of research at Berkeley is funded by the federal government, according to the university website.
Radiation level in Fukushima plant at record high

Radiation levels inside the plant’s No. 2 reactor were estimated at 530 sieverts per hour at one spot.
A media responsible for fuelling racial tension must be held accountable

The media must actively work towards creating a climate of freedom of expression and free speech, and even the right to offend.
Eskom caught between a rock and a hard place

Eskom has painted itself into an uncomfortable corner.
Spare a thought for victims’ families in psych patient deaths scandal

The ombudsman said public revulsion at the number of deceased patients would likely escalate as several corpses had yet to be identified.
Use common sense to decide whose news you trust

Fake news has taken over modern life, and social media companies have been forced into looking at ways to clamp down on fraud, which is what fake news is.
WATCH: Azwindini and Gadaffi’s disappointing fight

The Azwindini vs Gadaffi fight was more yawn fest than hilariously epic fight.
