WATCH: Conor McGregor freaks out over a tribute song

Conor McGregor is so chuffed about a song specially written for him that he’s invited the singer to come watch his fight with Floyd Mayweather.

Mick Konstantine, a lowly musician from Kildare in Ireland, penned a ballad as a tribute to the UFC star.

The video has gone viral with over 3 million views on Facebook.

McGregor was so excited, he’s given Konstantine and a friend an all expense paid trip to Las Vegas for the August 26 fight.

“It’s one hell of a song! It’s a very catchy song,” McGregor was quoted as saying by the Irish Sun.

“We actually reached out to the guy. We are booking him a flight, him plus one, bring him over to the fight, get him tickets and put him up in a hotel. I’ll meet him maybe after the fight! It’s one hell of a song.”

Konstantine is seen playing a ukulele and sings about McGregor’s rise – who went cashing social welfare payments to big-time fighter.

Some of the lyrics go: “There’s only one Conor McGregor, and there’s no fighter better, And he’s going to knock out Floyd Mayweather. So Floyd watch out ‘cause the Irish are coming, You can talk all you want, but you’ll do nothin’ “.

