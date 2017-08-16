Embattled Bulls finally hit the target with Marnitz Boshoff

The Blue Bulls enjoyed a rare bulls-eye on the contracting front on Wednesday when they secured the services of former Springbok flyhalf Marnitz Boshoff on a two-year deal.

The Bulls have been hit hard by the departures of Francois Brummer and Tian Schoeman overseas, and with Handre Pollard seldom making it out on to the field for them, they were desperate for an experienced flyhalf.

Boshoff, who was a hit with the Lions between 2013 and 2016, was schooled in Nelspruit, studied at Tuks and played for the Blue Bulls at junior level.

In March last year he was given a two-year contract by Pro14 side Connacht, but it was voided a year ago for humanitarian reasons after Boshoff’s father passed away in South Africa.

The 28-year-old Boshoff, who has one Test cap after coming off the bench for the Springboks against Scotland in 2014, is not the only signing from the Lions announced by the Blue Bulls on Wednesday.

Former Golden Lions eighthman Jano Venter is also moving to Loftus Versfeld on a two-year deal, while Springbok Sevens star Tim Agaba is already in Pretoria.

The Blue Bulls have also responded to the threats of losing a highly-promising duo of SA A forwards in prop Lizo Gqoboka and lock Jason Jenkins by giving them two-year contract extensions.

Scrumhalf Andre Warner and utility back Duncan Matthews have also signed for another two years.

“This is pretty exciting times for us. Not only are we getting players of international calibre confirming their confidence in our structures, but we also see current players expressing their desire to build and extend their careers with us. This is a humbling endorsement of the process underway in Pretoria. We are hoping to build something special and with quality players like these who just put pen to paper, the results will be seen sooner, rather than later,” high performance manager Xander Janse van Rensburg said.

