Rugby 14.8.2017 06:40 pm

Trevor Nyakane suddenly becomes very important for the Springboks

Heinz Schenk
Ready to rumble: Trevor Nyakane needs to repay the faith. Photo: Michael Sheehan/Gallo Images.

The versatile Bulls prop has finally had a chance to settle at tighthead in 2017 with mixed results. But his skills are what the team needs.

If ever there was a time for Trevor Nyakane to repay the faith shown in him by the Springboks selectors, it’s now.

The versatile 28-year-old Bulls prop suddenly becomes a vital piece of the scrum puzzle after the national team’s medical staff confirmed Frans Malherbe’s neck injury will “most likely” see him miss the whole Rugby Championship.

As a result, the Springboks lack specialist tightheads ahead of Saturday’s Test against Argentina in Port Elizabeth.

Ruan Dreyer, the powerful Lions scrummer, has been summoned to replace the Malherbe but it’s understood he might miss the coming weeks due to the imminent birth of his first child.

And that’s where Nyakane comes in.

It’s been a tough two years from Buschbuckridge, who hasn’t really been able to settle because there’s still doubt about his best position.

However, Bulls coach Nollis Marais granted him the freedom to concentrate on tighthead in this year’s Super Rugby campaign.

While it hasn’t exactly been a success, Nyakane has at least had stability.

Given the Springboks’ demands, Marais’ decision could come in handy.

Not only has Nyakane been playing regularly in the No 3 jersey, his selection goes a long way into assisting transformation demands.

After all – like the Proteas – the Springboks have committed to yearly increases in black representation.

Nyakane is known for being a good scrummer, a nice weapon against the Pumas.

“They always have a good scrum, their mauling is a huge threat while their biggest strength is probably at the breakdown. In addition to that, the Pumas are also fantastic ball carriers, so the forward battle will again be a huge contest,” said Springboks assistant coach Johann van Graan on Monday.

Malherbe is joined on the sidelines by regular skipper Warren Whiteley.

The eighthman underwent surgery on his groin and is out for six weeks.

However, the Lions trio of Ross Cronje, Jaco Kriel and Malcolm Marx have returned to training.

For more sport your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.

