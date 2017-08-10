Victor Matfield: Springboks legend, Lions rookie

Victor Matfield hasn’t joined the Lions to add celebrity status to their coaching staff.

He hasn’t joined them to rub salt in his “beloved” Bulls’ wounds.

Also read: ‘Big Vic’ Matfield is the the new Lions assistant coach

And, most importantly, his legendary intelligence as a player doesn’t mean he’s a know-it-all as coach.

On Thursday, Matfield was unveiled as the team’s forward coach for the Currie Cup because he wants to learn.

Nothing else.

“For the first time in ages, I’m young again,” the former Springboks lock chuckled.

“I’m a young coach. The Lions have achieved quite a bit over the past few years so there’s a lot to learn there. Hopefully, I can eventually add something different here too. I’m a young, new coach. This is a new opportunity.”

However, despite the obvious attraction of being associated with South Africa’s most successful current team, Matfield probably wouldn’t have taken this gig had it not been for Swys de Bruin.

It was the Lions’ new head coach that gave the 40-year-old his big break as player.

“If anyone asked me which coach in South Africa I want to work with it would be Swys,” said Matfield.

“He was the guy I learnt a lot from as a player and my playing turned out pretty well. I hope that’s the case in my coaching career as well.”

The feeling is mutual.

“We started our ‘run’ in 1999. Tukkies didn’t want a certain 21-year-old lock and I still don’t understand why,” said De Bruin.

“So I brought him to Griquas and he grew immensely in just two years. Within two weeks, I asked Victor to take charge of the line-outs. That’s how brilliantly he read the play already. He became a Springbok in Kimberley and he even played for the Cats (Gauteng and Free State). We have this opportunity and it’s an exciting one.”

Matfield will only be employed on a consultancy basis for the Currie Cup, attending two training sessions per week as well as all the matches.

It’s a prudent approach for a man who’s surprisingly still untested as a top-level coach, despite some experience with the Bulls.

But he’s confident of a more permanent gig in next year’s Super Rugby tournament.

“I just love the culture here. There’s so much respect for each other and the work ethic is great. I’m still feeling things out but it’s been really enjoyable already,” said Matfield.

For more sport your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.