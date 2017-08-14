 
menu
Golf 14.8.2017 10:10 am

WATCH: Louis Oosthuizen’s happy mood despite dodgy honour

Reuters
Louis Oosthuizen just can't seem to deliver a final push in majors. Photo: Streeter Lecka/Getty Images/AFP.

Louis Oosthuizen just can't seem to deliver a final push in majors. Photo: Streeter Lecka/Getty Images/AFP.

The local hero has now become a serial ‘bridesmaid’ in majors after the PGA Championship but ‘sung’ Andra May to soften the blow.

While Jordan Spieth failed in his bid to become the youngest player to win all four majors, South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen completed a somewhat unwelcome career grand slam of his own on Sunday with his second-place finish at the PGA Championship.

Oosthuizen, who finished tied for second behind Justin Thomas alongside Francesco Molinari and Patrick Reed, lost a playoff to Bubba Watson at the 2012 Masters, another playoff to Zach Johnson at the British Open in 2015 and tied for second behind Dustin Johnson at that year’s U.S. Open too.

Oosthuizen had flashed into contention late in the final round on Sunday when he pitched in for eagle from 20 yards at the par-five 15th at Quail Hollow, but a long three-putt bogey from nearly 100 feet at the 16th ended his hopes.

Yet the Mossel Bay native didn’t seem to be too perturbed by the dubious honour by posting a fun Instagram video afterwards, where he lip-synced jazz artist Andra Day’s “I’ll rise up”.

“I gave it everything I had coming in,” he said. “I left myself with an impossible first putt on 16. I mean, I didn’t really make any putts the whole round.

“The only putt I made was on the last hole (for birdie).”

That five-footer gave Oosthuizen a round of 70 and a six-under 278 total, two strokes behind Thomas.

Oosthuizen‘s victory at the 2010 British Open, when he finished seven strokes clear, suggested the floodgates were about to open for the sweet-swinging South African but the 34-year-old has not kicked on in the majors the way many had expected.

Oosthuizen is in fine company with his runner-up slam, joining the likes of Greg Norman, who lost playoffs in all four majors.

For more sport your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Stories
Louis’ Boys triumph at SA Junior Club Champs 14.9.2016
Louis 57 take charge at SA Junior Club Champs 12.9.2016
Oosthuizen’s Rio exit a great pity 23.4.2016

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Click here for this week’s Super Rugby teams

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Please do not have your conscience, says Zuma on ANC ‘traitors’
South Africa

Please do not have your conscience, says Zuma on ANC ‘traitors’

I have never lifted a finger on my wife, says Mzwanele Manyi
South Africa

I have never lifted a finger on my wife, says Mzwanele Manyi

Somizi reality show director set to direct Bonang’s ‘Being Bonang’
Celebrities

Somizi reality show director set to direct Bonang’s ‘Being Bonang’

LISTEN: ‘ANC MP’ gives ‘stupid’ reason why he did not vote against Zuma
Eish!

LISTEN: ‘ANC MP’ gives ‘stupid’ reason why he did not vote against Zuma

Muthambi hands out jobs to family, pals, and Hlaudi’s daughter – report
South Africa

Muthambi hands out jobs to family, pals, and Hlaudi’s daughter – report

readers' choice

ANC Women’s League assets to be attached for millions in debt – report
South Africa

ANC Women’s League assets to be attached for millions in debt – report

LISTEN: ‘ANC MP’ gives ‘stupid’ reason why he did not vote against Zuma
Eish!

LISTEN: ‘ANC MP’ gives ‘stupid’ reason why he did not vote against Zuma

Gayton McKenzie boasts on Gupta TV channel that he can buy the Guptas
South Africa

Gayton McKenzie boasts on Gupta TV channel that he can buy the Guptas

Chiefs legend Maponyane found guilty of beating his wife
Phakaaathi

Chiefs legend Maponyane found guilty of beating his wife

Dlamini: ANCWL has chosen Dlamini-Zuma, not Mbete or Sisulu
South Africa

Dlamini: ANCWL has chosen Dlamini-Zuma, not Mbete or Sisulu

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.