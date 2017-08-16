Don’t celebrate Junior Dala’s SA A spell as some breakthrough

Junior Dala grabbed some attention when he ended with a five-wicket haul in South Africa A’s first Test against India A in Pretoria earlier this week.

It’s indeed always exciting to see a fast bowler snap up five wickets in 10 overs.

But the diminutive Titans quick’s spell of 5/36 in a 235-run victory shouldn’t be celebrated as a major breakthrough.

It rather illustrates the brave new world of South African cricket’s depth, where potential Test players aren’t always apparent.

Dala is one of them.

The 27-year-old, who was born in Lusaka, has a distinctly mediocre record in first-class cricket.

He’s taken 111 wickets in 44 matches at a high average of 33.14.

Those are hardly world-beating numbers.

And if you factor in his stats from last season, his selection for four-day cricket becomes even more mystifying.

Dala had a poor Sunfoil Series, taking a pitiful 6 wickets in five matches at over 61.

That means he was clearly picked on his limited overs reputation – a dangerous strategy but not an unprecedented one.

After all, nobody thought a “T20 specialist” like Aussie opener David Warner could ever become such a fine Test batsman.

Dala is good if underrated one-day bowler.

He’s never taken more than three wickets in an innings but his strike rate of 30 means statistically he takes two wickets in every innings.

There’s hidden value in that type of strike power.

“I took some confidence from England,” said Dala.

“The good thing is that (coach) Shukri Conrad has been very clear with me on what my role is. It’s about the right process all the time.”

Stephen Cook, who himself enhanced his chances of a Proteas recall with a fine 120, further elaborated on the importance of a mercurial player like Dala being given clear instructions.

“Junior bowled with real pace and got the ball to reverse swing,” he said.

“He did what a fast bowler should do and that’s wrap up the tail. It was a great effort.”

Perhaps Dala’s selection does suggest South African cricket’s resources aren’t what it should be.

But it also shows it shouldn’t stop you from trying something different, even if the stocks are low.

For more sport your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.