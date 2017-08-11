Awkward! Ex-Proteas fight on Twitter over the AB issue

The sparks flew between ex-Proteas Ashwell Prince and Paul Harris on Twitter over a tweet posted by another of their former teammates, Herschelle Gibbs.

Gibbs was reacting to Proteas Test skipper Faf du Plessis saying AB de Villiers had “earned the right” to decide when he wants to play Tests.

De Villiers earlier this year controversially decided not to play in the five-day format in order to “preserve” his body for the 2019 World Cup.

Gibbs and Prince clearly believe he’s become bigger than the team itself before Harris felt it inappropriate to discuss the matter on the social media platform.

And then came the awkwardness…

Interesting article this..captain putting a player on a pedestal! Never thought I'd see this..anyway pic.twitter.com/F6u17j0sVD — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) August 11, 2017

Ridiculous statement @hershybru just wondering at which point then @amlahash will be allowed to do what he wants. Soon it's free for all.🤔 https://t.co/UtzYmi2daz — Ashwell Prince (@ashyp_5) August 11, 2017

Has nothing to with administrators..that's the national captain speaking! Did smith ever say kallis could do that? and he achieved more — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) August 11, 2017

He, Smith did recently say AB could do whatever he wants to. There must be a tipping point where players become bigger than the Nation.🤔 https://t.co/NxULmKtEGy — Ashwell Prince (@ashyp_5) August 11, 2017

As ex players why not pick up the phone and call him instead of having a go on Twitter. #justathought — paul harris (@paulharris12) August 11, 2017

@paulharris12 Didn't hear you say that when both Biff and Faf hung Vern out to dry in public did I? Some #proteafire they've got going there https://t.co/Eupnge82aO — Ashwell Prince (@ashyp_5) August 11, 2017

O my word Ash….why always looking for a fight. We were all team mates once. There are better ways of going about it than Twitter. Surely. — paul harris (@paulharris12) August 11, 2017

Is that why you replied to me on twitter and not DM? Off course there are better ways to deal with things, and we expect leaders to do that. https://t.co/otWD8guWdU — Ashwell Prince (@ashyp_5) August 11, 2017

Later, Simon Harmer, who earlier this year signed a Kolpak contract with English county Essex also entered the fray.

The Warriors off-spinner decided to do so after he lost his place in the Proteas Test side.

Someone needs to get the chip off @ashyp_5's shoulder… — Simon Harmer (@SimonHarmerRSA) August 11, 2017

Oh wow! Love it when true colors come out. In case you didn't realize, it's 2017, everyone's entitled to an opinion. But we understand…. https://t.co/L5fZJ1zifk — Ashwell Prince (@ashyp_5) August 11, 2017

You sure. I was overseas @LancsCCC for 3 years. I didn't want to play for anyone else. Is that why you signed for Essex? https://t.co/Ke2nv1Mzfh — Ashwell Prince (@ashyp_5) August 11, 2017