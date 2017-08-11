 
menu
Cricket 11.8.2017 03:01 pm

Awkward! Ex-Proteas fight on Twitter over the AB issue

Sport Staff
Teammates once, now Ashwell Prince and Paul Harris fight on Twitter. Photo: Duif du Toit/Gallo Images.

Teammates once, now Ashwell Prince and Paul Harris fight on Twitter. Photo: Duif du Toit/Gallo Images.

Former stalwarts Ashwell Prince and Paul Harris clearly didn’t see eye to eye over the appropriate platform for the discussion…

The sparks flew between ex-Proteas Ashwell Prince and Paul Harris on Twitter over a tweet posted by another of their former teammates, Herschelle Gibbs.

Gibbs was reacting to Proteas Test skipper Faf du Plessis saying AB de Villiers had “earned the right” to decide when he wants to play Tests.

De Villiers earlier this year controversially decided not to play in the five-day format in order to “preserve” his body for the 2019 World Cup.

Gibbs and Prince clearly believe he’s become bigger than the team itself before Harris felt it inappropriate to discuss the matter on the social media platform.

And then came the awkwardness…

Later, Simon Harmer, who earlier this year signed a Kolpak contract with English county Essex also entered the fray.

The Warriors off-spinner decided to do so after he lost his place in the Proteas Test side.

Related Stories
Dali Mpofu, Mngxitama lock horns 20.1.2016

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Click here for this week’s Super Rugby teams

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

The Queen’s Rami Chuene is not dead
Celebrities

The Queen’s Rami Chuene is not dead

WATCH: Malema praises Black Coffee, rails against ‘coward young artists’
Eish!

WATCH: Malema praises Black Coffee, rails against ‘coward young artists’

WATCH: Kenny Kunene takes son’s pram to car wash
Celebrities

WATCH: Kenny Kunene takes son’s pram to car wash

Billiat for City move?
Phakaaathi

Billiat for City move?

WATCH: Wayde van Niekerk breaks down during interview
Athletics

WATCH: Wayde van Niekerk breaks down during interview

readers' choice

WATCH: KZN bodybuilder dies after backflip gone wrong
South Africa

WATCH: KZN bodybuilder dies after backflip gone wrong

Stop bluffing, Malema tells DA. Just quit!
South Africa

Stop bluffing, Malema tells DA. Just quit!

Zuma’s wife slates ANC ‘traitors’ who voted against her husband
South Africa

Zuma’s wife slates ANC ‘traitors’ who voted against her husband

When I went to see Dumi’s body, it wasn’t him, says his widow
Celebrities

When I went to see Dumi’s body, it wasn’t him, says his widow

What Twitter thinks Bonang was thinking in this picture
Eish!

What Twitter thinks Bonang was thinking in this picture

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.