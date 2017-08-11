 
menu
Athletics 11.8.2017 03:10 pm

Wayde van Niekerk slams Makwala and Johnson

Wesley Botton
Wayde van Niekerk is disappointed over the criticism he received in London. Photo: Antonin Thuillier/AFP.

Wayde van Niekerk is disappointed over the criticism he received in London. Photo: Antonin Thuillier/AFP.

The sprinting sensation says he was ‘upset’ over allegations that the IAAF had given him preferential treatment to boost his popularity.

International sprint sensation Wayde van Niekerk has hit back at his detractors, after being called out this week on the sidelines of a debate which evolved into a bizarre conspiracy theory at the IAAF World Championships in London.

Though Van Niekerk narrowly missed out on double gold, retaining his 400m title and taking the silver medal in the 200m final, he was implicated in a claim made by American legend Michael Johnson, the only man to lift both crowns.

Also read: WATCH: Wayde van Niekerk breaks down during interview

After his opponent Isaac Makwala of Botswana was forced to withdraw from the 400m final for health reasons, apparently after a virus spread in his team’s hotel, Johnson suggested the IAAF had blocked the in-form athlete from taking part in order to boost Van Niekerk’s popularity.

Makwala, who was allowed back into the 200m event after missing the heats (by achieving the required time in a solo time trial) was later alleged to have supported Johnson’s theory, though he went on to settle for sixth position in the half-lap contest.

“It really did upset me a bit, especially with the amount of respect I’ve shown each and every one of my competitors, especially Makwala,” Van Niekerk said.

Van Niekerk, who won the 400m world title for the first time in Beijing two years ago and broke Johnson’s world record at last season’s Rio Olympics, felt he had earned more respect from his opponents and his predecessors.

“If I was an overnight success, and this was my first gold medal, I could have accepted a statement like that, but I’ve been putting out great performances for the last few years now, including the double here,” he said.

“I definitely deserve way more respect from my competitors.”

Moving forward, Van Niekerk suggested he would not attempt the 200m/400m double again at a major international championship.

“I’d love to have the 400m as an individual event, so I’d like to improve my world record again, and the only doubles I think I would consider now is the 100m and 200m,” he said.

Though he was considering the short-sprint double at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, he had not yet made a decision.

“I’d love to do the 100m and 200m at the Commonwealth Games next year, but obviously I’m going to have to do some 400m races as well at the Diamond Leagues and World Challenges,” he said.

For more sport your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Click here for this week’s Super Rugby teams

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

The Queen’s Rami Chuene is not dead
Celebrities

The Queen’s Rami Chuene is not dead

WATCH: Malema praises Black Coffee, rails against ‘coward young artists’
Eish!

WATCH: Malema praises Black Coffee, rails against ‘coward young artists’

WATCH: Kenny Kunene takes son’s pram to car wash
Celebrities

WATCH: Kenny Kunene takes son’s pram to car wash

Billiat for City move?
Phakaaathi

Billiat for City move?

WATCH: Wayde van Niekerk breaks down during interview
Athletics

WATCH: Wayde van Niekerk breaks down during interview

readers' choice

WATCH: KZN bodybuilder dies after backflip gone wrong
South Africa

WATCH: KZN bodybuilder dies after backflip gone wrong

Stop bluffing, Malema tells DA. Just quit!
South Africa

Stop bluffing, Malema tells DA. Just quit!

Zuma’s wife slates ANC ‘traitors’ who voted against her husband
South Africa

Zuma’s wife slates ANC ‘traitors’ who voted against her husband

When I went to see Dumi’s body, it wasn’t him, says his widow
Celebrities

When I went to see Dumi’s body, it wasn’t him, says his widow

What Twitter thinks Bonang was thinking in this picture
Eish!

What Twitter thinks Bonang was thinking in this picture

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.