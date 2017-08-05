 
Athletics 5.8.2017 11:17 pm

Luvo Manyonga delivers as South Africa claims its first medals

Wesley Botton
Luvo Manyonga is the new world champion in the long jump. Photo: Andrej Isakovic/AFP.

SA claims gold and bronze in the long jump as Ruswahl Samaai soars but Akani Simbine is overshadowed by Usain Bolt’s surprise 100m comedown.

Luvo Manyonga lived up to the hype on Saturday night, with the in-form long jumper leading a double-medal haul for the SA team in his specialist discipline on day two of the IAAF World Championships in London.

The national record holder produced a massive 8.48m leap in the second round to win gold, while compatriot Ruswahl Samaai secured bronze.

Samaai was lying fifth at one point but moved into the bronze medal position with his fifth-round leap of 8.27m. He went on to cement his place on the podium with a final-round attempt of 8.32m.

While American Jarrion Lawson gave Manyonga a scare with a jump of 8.44m in the sixth round, he fell four centimetres short of snatching the title from the Olympic silver medallist.

Manyonga and Samaai made history by becoming the first SA athletes to earn two medals in the same discipline at any edition of the IAAF World Championships.

Meanwhile, Justin Gatlin spoiled Usain Bolt’s final 100m dash by claiming the gold medal.

Clearly motivated by the boos of the crowd – the American was banned twice for doping – the 35-year-old American blitzed to a win in a time of 9.92.

His fellow American Christian Coleman snatched the silver medal with a time of 9.94, relegating Bolt to third place.

Akani Simbine flied South Africa’s flag with a fifth place finish in 10.01 but he ultimately paid for a sluggish start.

