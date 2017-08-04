 
menu
Athletics 4.8.2017 09:38 pm

Bolt made to work, Gatlin jeered

by Luke PHILLIPS/AFP
Jamaica's Usain Bolt says he wants to bring the curtain down on his career with a performance at the World's that shows he is an "unbeatable, unstoppable" sprinter

Jamaica's Usain Bolt says he wants to bring the curtain down on his career with a performance at the World's that shows he is an "unbeatable, unstoppable" sprinter

Jamaican sprint star Usain Bolt overcame a “very bad” start to successfully kick off the defence of his world 100m title on Friday, but American arch-rival Justin Gatlin was jeered by the British public.

Bolt, seeking a 12th world title in his swansong season, found himself fifth halfway into the blue riband event before putting on the afterburners to win his heat in 10.07 seconds.

“That was very bad,” Bolt said. “I stumbled coming out of blocks, I’m not fond of these blocks.

“I think they’re the worst ones I’ve ever experienced.

“I have to get this start together because I can’t keep doing this. It’s shaky. When I did my warm up it (the blocks) pushed back. It’s not what I am used to.”

Bolt v Gatlin at the 2012 Olympics at the same London stadium had been billed as ‘good against evil’, given the American’s doping-tainted past, and so it again proved.

Gatlin, the last man to beat Bolt over 100m — by a hundredth of a second in Rome in 2013 — was met with loud booing and jeering when shown on the big screen before his heat and after he streaked through in a winning time of 10.05sec in his heat.

“It’s not the panto season,” the stadium announcer pleaded to the packed-out 60,000 seater London Stadium as a bemused-looking Gatlin made a sharp exit from the track.

“I’m not worried about the crowds. I just focus on my start and my race,” said Gatlin.

“I am just here, seeing my teammates, seeing my countrymen and just having a good time.”

– Crowd ‘always wonderful’ –

Bolt had no complaints about his welcome, however, describing the crowd as “always wonderful”.

“They always show me so much love and I always appreciate being here,” he said.

“I’m excited about getting through to that final and doing my job to my best.”

Bolt will be joined by Jamaican teammates Julian Forte, the sole sprinter to go under 10sec with 9.99, and Yohan Blake, who capitalised on Bolt’s sole hiccup at global events since winning at the Beijing Olympics — a false start — to be crowned 2011 world champion in Daegu.

The 35-year-old Gatlin, who served a four-year ban reduced from eight for doping from 2006-10, will be joined in Saturday’s semi-finals by compatriots Christian Coleman, who has this season’s fastest time of 9.82sec, and Christopher Belcher.

Japan’s Abdul Hakim Sani Brown clocked 10.05sec to win his heat ahead of Blake, while China’s Bingtian Su also won to ensure a healthy Asian presence in Saturday’s races.

But South African Thando Roto, with an impressive best of 9.95sec this season, was disqualified for a false start, fancied teammate Akani Simbine also having to sneak in as one of the fastest qualifiers.

Related Stories
Bolt loses gold as IOC strip Jamaica of 2008 relay win 25.1.2017
Bolt in bed in Rio gets tongues wagging 22.8.2016
Bolt ‘the greatest’ bows out with nine golds 20.8.2016

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Click here for this week’s Super Rugby teams

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

WATCH: Somizi visits Exclusive Books to avoid ‘errors’ with his book
Celebrities

WATCH: Somizi visits Exclusive Books to avoid ‘errors’ with his book

Ndlozi’s latest picture raises eyebrows on social media
Entertainment

Ndlozi’s latest picture raises eyebrows on social media

Five minutes with Wayde van Niekerk
Athletics

Five minutes with Wayde van Niekerk

LISTEN: Atul Gupta says he’s a proudly South African, ethical businessman
South Africa

LISTEN: Atul Gupta says he’s a proudly South African, ethical businessman

Feba wena, ghel! Twitter tells Minnie after complaining about her crush
Eish!

Feba wena, ghel! Twitter tells Minnie after complaining about her crush

readers' choice

Twitter mocks all the bad grammar and typos in Bonang’s book
Celebrities

Twitter mocks all the bad grammar and typos in Bonang’s book

Feba wena, ghel! Twitter tells Minnie after complaining about her crush
Eish!

Feba wena, ghel! Twitter tells Minnie after complaining about her crush

Masilela’s death: Hit or hijacking?
South Africa

Masilela’s death: Hit or hijacking?

Malema and all you racists, I’m fed up with you
Columns

Malema and all you racists, I’m fed up with you

Dumi Masilela’s aunt dies after hearing the tragic news
Celebrities

Dumi Masilela’s aunt dies after hearing the tragic news

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.