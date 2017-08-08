Faf and the Proteas ‘like what they hear’ about Ottis Gibson

Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) reported interest in Ottis Gibson becoming the new Proteas coach has received a thumbs-up from Faf du Plessis.

The Proteas skipper admitted he’s only heard good things about the former West Indies fast bowler, who’s currently employed as England’s bowling coach.

“I have asked the England team for their thoughts on Ottis, and they’ve given me positive feedback,” said Du Plessis after his side slumped to a 177-run defeat in the final Test against the English.

“I believe England’s players are good judges. They will be honest with their reflections on a guy and whether he’ll work as a head coach.

“They’ve said some really good, positive things about him. Personally, if he is going to be the guy, we have to get to learn about each other first.”

CSA appointed a five-man panel to identify a suitable candidate as early as May but still haven’t finalised their recommendation.

Russell Domingo, the incumbent mentor, is out of contract after the tour.

Du Plessis also revealed he’s engaged CSA about who they have in mind to take over.

“There were conversations,” he said.

“The first was ‘were we happy with Russell?’, and the guys said yes. Then it was the panel’s decision to try and see if there was someone they could see who would possibly take the team forward.”

While Domingo’s position for re-appointment has been severely weakened after this tour, him and Du Plessis certainly have gelled impressively together.

“I just gave my input, where I said I think Russell is doing a good job at the moment. If there’s someone who can challenge the team more, by all means go and look who’s out there.

“That decision will only be made, as far as I know, when it gets to the board.”

It’s understood CSA and the England and Wales Cricket Board have only agreed to start negotiating over Gibson at the conclusion of the series.

But Trevor Bayliss, England’s coach, suggested he’s readying himself to recruit a new assistant.

“I’m at a loss at the moment whether it’s a go-ahead – we haven’t heard for sure.

“By all accounts, it sounds like it,” he said.

