Local News 18.8.2017 09:45 am

No deal for Mahlambi in Portugal

Phakaaathi Reporter
Phakamani Mahlambi of Bidvest Wits. (Photo by Johan Rynners/Gallo Images)

Vitoria de Guimaraes have opted against signing Bidvest Wits winger Phakamani Mahlambi before the end of the current transfer window.

Mahlambi is back in South Africa after a trial at the Portuguese side and his agent Glyn Binkin said while they liked the 19 year-old, they didn’t feel he was quite ready to go straight into their first team squad.

“He will come back to Wits for another couple of months and then we will see,” Binkin told Phakaaathi Plus.

“They liked him a lot … but they wanted someone who could go straight into the first team squad.” Binkin added that Guimaraes could revisit the signing of Mahlambi in January when the transfer window re-opens.

