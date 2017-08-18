 
Local News 18.8.2017 09:37 am

Doctor Khumalo: I’m not after Thobejane’s job

Jonty Mark
Doctor Khumalo. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Doctor Khumalo. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Doctor Khumalo insists that he is not after Baroka FC head coach Kgoloko Thobejane’s job, as he was confirmed as the club’s new technical director.

“Baroka has a technical team and we need to respect that,” he said.

“I know you guys will be thinking I am going to become the next head coach!”

READ: Doctor Khumalo: There's no beef between me and Kaizer Chiefs

The technical director’s job has a reputation in South Africa of simply being a stepping- stone towards a place on a club’s bench. But Khumalo, who has ended a 31-year relationship with Kaizer Chiefs to join Baroka, explained his role thus.

“When I look at the role, it is all about taking care of tactical and technical matters, of making sure everything is done according to the philosophy of the team, not Doctor Khumalo. I will be guided by the culture here and the way Baroka operates … it is for me to bring what I think is best for the game, the game has evolved and I have learned a lot. What I possess will probably help them and what they possess I am sure will help me, so we will work as a team.”

It was clearly emotional for Khumalo, meanwhile, to leave Chiefs, a club he represented as a player from the age of 16 and later on the coaching staff, and he said he left with the blessing of Amakhosi chairman Kaizer Motaung.

“He gave me his blessing and I must say that I am over the moon, I must commend the chairman for not stopping me from growing my brand,” said Khumalo.

READ: Kaizer Chiefs boss bids farewell to Doctor Khumalo

