 
menu
Local News 18.8.2017 09:31 am

Sekotlong completes Sundowns switch

Phakaaathi Reporter
Thokozani Sekotlong has joined Mamelodi Sundowns.

Thokozani Sekotlong has joined Mamelodi Sundowns.

Mamelodi Sundowns have confirmed the signing of former Free State Stars attacking midfielder Thokozani Sekotlong.

The 26-year-old was released by Ea Lla Koto after struggling with an injury last season, but has quickly found a new home at his boyhood club, Sundowns.

Speaking after completing the move, Sekotlong said: “Joining Mamelodi Sundowns is a dream come true for me because I have supported this team all my life, so does my family.

“I hope I can add to the success of the team and also score more goals.”

Sekotlong becomes the fourth signing made by Sundowns during the current transfer period after the Brazilians added George Lebese, Oupa Manyisa and Ghananian goalkeeper Razak Brimam to their books.

He joins Lebese and Lucky Mohomi on the list of Mamelodi-born players at the club.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

results

Chiefs 1-0 Wits
Sundows 2-2 Highlands
Arrows 2-1 Pirates
Click to see full results

fixtures

Wits vs CT City
SuperSport Utd vs Sundowns
Pirates vs Chippa Utd
Celtic vs Chiefs
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Ajax Cape Town 0 0
2 AmaZulu 0 0
3 Baroka FC 0 0
4 Bidvest Wits 0 0
5 Bloemfontein Celtic 0 0
6 Cape Town City 0 0
7 Chippa United 0 0
8 Free State Stars 0 0
9 Golden Arrows 0 0
10 Kaizer Chiefs 0 0
11 Mamelodi Sundowns 0 0
12 Maritzburg United 0 0
13 Orlando Pirates 0 0
14 Platinum Stars 0 0
15 Polokwane City 0 0
16 SuperSport United 0 0
Click to see full log table

readers' choice

Kaizer Chiefs boss bids farewell to Doctor Khumalo
Phakaaathi

Kaizer Chiefs boss bids farewell to Doctor Khumalo

Nyatama explains Orlando Pirates move
Phakaaathi

Nyatama explains Orlando Pirates move

Doctor Khumalo: There’s no beef between me and Kaizer Chiefs
Phakaaathi

Doctor Khumalo: There’s no beef between me and Kaizer Chiefs

Why I snubbed Orlando Pirates – Williams
Phakaaathi

Why I snubbed Orlando Pirates – Williams

Tshwane derby out to dethrone the Soweto derby
Phakaaathi

Tshwane derby out to dethrone the Soweto derby

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.