Sekotlong completes Sundowns switch

The 26-year-old was released by Ea Lla Koto after struggling with an injury last season, but has quickly found a new home at his boyhood club, Sundowns.

Speaking after completing the move, Sekotlong said: “Joining Mamelodi Sundowns is a dream come true for me because I have supported this team all my life, so does my family.

“I hope I can add to the success of the team and also score more goals.”

Sekotlong becomes the fourth signing made by Sundowns during the current transfer period after the Brazilians added George Lebese, Oupa Manyisa and Ghananian goalkeeper Razak Brimam to their books.

He joins Lebese and Lucky Mohomi on the list of Mamelodi-born players at the club.

