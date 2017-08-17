 
Local News 17.8.2017 04:44 pm

Kaizer Chiefs boss bids farewell to Doctor Khumalo

Phakaaathi Reporter
Kaizer Chiefs chairman, Kaizer Motaung (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed they have parted ways with club legend Doctor Khumalo by mutual consent.

Khumalo announced at a media briefing today (Thursday) that he had left Chiefs to take up a post as a technical director of Baroka FC.

Chiefs have now confirmed his departure, with club chairman Kaizer Motaung wishing the club legend the best on his new adventure.

“Doctor came to us six month ago to discuss his future plans and desire to pursue other interests,” said Motaung.

“Among the points contained in his proposal was the desire to grow his brand and take on other challenges after celebrating his 50th birthday in June.

“We sat down and discussed his proposals with the football department to map the way forward for both parties until we agreed that he should pursue his dreams as we did not want to stand in his way.

“Doctor remains a legend of the club, and we will always work with him whenever the opportunity presents itself. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours. He will also be welcomed back whenever we do our legends programmes.”

Khumalo made his debut for Chiefs in 1987, and brought his glittering career to an end in 2002.

Upon his retirement, his famous number 15 jersey was also retired by Motaung.

