Doctor Khumalo: There’s no beef between me and Kaizer Chiefs

Khumalo confirmed he was the new Baroka technical director on Thursday, insisting he had the blessing of Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung.

“He gave me his blessing and I must say that I am over the moon, and I must commend the chairman for not stopping me from growing the brand. I don’t want speculation with people thinking it is sour grapes or there is something wrong between myself and the Chiefs,” said Khumalo.

“He told me that if it doesn’t work out I am more than welcome to come home.”

READ: Doctor Khumalo set to join Baroka FC

Khumalo also insisted he was not after Baroka FC head coach Kgoloko Thobejane’s position.

“Baroka has a technical team and we need to respect that,” he said.

“I know you guys will be thinking I am going to become the new head coach!”

ALSO READ: Motaung sends condolences to Doctor Khumalo

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.