Local News 17.8.2017 11:42 am

‘KK’ Sono gives his son Rulani his blessing

Phakaaathi Reporter
Rhulani Mokwena during the Absa Premiership match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Maritzburg United at Lucas Moripe Stadium on May 17, 2017 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Rhulani Mokwena during the Absa Premiership match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Maritzburg United at Lucas Moripe Stadium on May 17, 2017 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Orlando Pirates legend Julius ‘KK’ Sono is happy that his son Rulani Mokwena has followed in his footsteps by working at Bucs.

Rulani is the fourth generation Sono to join Pirates. His grandfather Eric ‘Scara’ Sono was the captain before his father ‘KK’ and uncle Jomo Sono also turned out for the club.

‘KK’ filed papers in court over the ownership of Orlando Pirates in 2015, but he has since put that behind him and made peace with Bucs chairman Irvin Khoza.

“I have forgotten about the past. I am thankful that now I am in good terms with ubaba uKhoza. I am confident that my son will do well there. He is a hard working young coach. I have wished him the best of luck,” Sono told The Sowetan.

“The whole family is very happy because Pirates is the club that is affiliated with the family.

“It will not be easy for him to match the standard which was set by me, Jomo and my father [Eric] but I trust him because he has shown at Sundowns that he is a good coach.”

