Why I snubbed Orlando Pirates – Williams

The 25-year-old goalkeeper was linked with a move to the Buccaneers during the current transfer period, but he ended the speculation when he signed a new five-year contract with SuperSport.

“Although Pirates wanted me, SuperSport United is my home. They have always been good to me since day one,” Williams told the media.

“We’re always challenging for titles, and that means I’m also playing for a big team. So there was no need to leave the team.

“As we speak, we are in the quarterfinals of the Caf Confederation Cup. This team is going places. SuperSport is like my family. My family is also happy that I’m still playing for SuperSport.

“I’m a regular, and I’m winning trophies. So why should I go to another team when I don’t even know if I would play? That’s why I stayed at SuperSport.”

Williams will once again compete with Reyaad Pieterse for the number one jersey this season.

