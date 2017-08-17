Fortune wants to help Bafana return on top

Fortune will travel with the Bafana squad to Zambia for the second leg of the Chan Qualifiers on Saturday.

“Stuart spoke to me a couple of weeks ago and at first I was taken aback, so it was with a lot of excitement when he told me and I just couldn’t wait to get going because it is something I have been dreaming about for years as I know the potential we have in this country. I have said for years that when we do things the right way we can achieve amazing things,” Fortune told the Safa website.

“This is my first day so I need to find my baby steps and see how it goes but I am excited. My aim is to help make this national team successful – that’s the ultimate for me, I just want to see Bafana Bafana being a great success.”

