Arrows sign former Cosmos goalkeeper

Naicker, who played for Milano United in the NFD last season, has been on trial at Abafana Bes’thende for some time and the goalkeeper did enough to earn himself a contract.

Arrows CEO Gordon Masondo confirmed to Phakaaathi that his club has signed the shot-stopper.

“Yes, it’s true that we have signed Sherwyn, but I’m not in a position to divulge the length of his contract. A contract is a confidential document between a player and the club,” said Masondo.

Naicker will compete with Nkosingiphile Gumede and Maximilian Mbaeva for the number jersey at Arrows.

