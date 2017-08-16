Orlando Pirates: No Under17 trials at the club

“Please note that there is no truth to the info that The Club is hosting U17 trials this weekend,” read a tweet from the club’s official account.

“We encourage all parents & children who have heard the news of the trial, DO NOT ATTEND TO or ENTERTAIN the information request. Any information relating to events sanctioned by the Club will be made known on our official platforms.”

