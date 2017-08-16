Shabba, Yeye and Gould set for Bafana return – report

Insiders at Safa House told TimesLIVE that Baxter was impressed by the performances of the three players last season and decided to recall them to the squad when they take on Cape Verde.

Tshabalala last played for Bafana three years ago, while Letsholonyane’s last match for the national team was a 2-1 loss to Ghana during the 2015 Cup of Nations. Gould last donned the Bafana jersey four years ago.

Baxter was supposed to have named the squad to face Cape Verde in Praia next month today (Wednesday), but the announcement was postponed to Monday.

Meanwhile, Thulani Serero and Kamohelo Mokotjo‚ who missed the last qualifier against Nigeria in June‚ are also expected to return to Bafana.

