MTN8 semis dates, venues and times announced

The first leg of the MTN8 semis will be played on the weekend of August 26-27. The return legs will be contested on the weekend of September 9-10.

The first match of the semis first leg will be on Saturday, August 26. Maritzburg United will make their debut in the MTN8 semis when they travel to Tshwane to play SuperSport United at Lucas Moripe Stadium. Kick-off is at 8.15pm.

The following day, Cape Town City will host defending champions Bidvest Wits at Cape Town Stadium at 3.30pm.

On Saturday, September 9, Maritzburg United will be at home against SuperSport United at 8.15pm.

On Sunday, September 10, Bidvest Wits will play against Cape Town City at Bidvest Stadium at 3pm.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.