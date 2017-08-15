 
Local News 15.8.2017 05:26 pm

MTN8 semis dates, venues and times announced

Phakaaathi Reporter
The MTN8 trophy. ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

The Premier Soccer League has announced dates, venues and kick-off times for the MTN8 semi-final first and second leg fixtures.

The first leg of the MTN8 semis will be played on the weekend of August 26-27. The return legs will be contested on the weekend of September 9-10.

The first match of the semis first leg will be on Saturday, August 26. Maritzburg United will make their debut in the MTN8 semis when they travel to Tshwane to play SuperSport United at Lucas Moripe Stadium. Kick-off is at 8.15pm.

The following day, Cape Town City will host defending champions Bidvest Wits at Cape Town Stadium at 3.30pm.

On Saturday, September 9, Maritzburg United will be at home against SuperSport United at 8.15pm.

On Sunday, September 10, Bidvest Wits will play against Cape Town City at Bidvest Stadium at 3pm.

