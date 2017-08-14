Manyama on month long trial at Chiefs

Manyama was selected in the final 18-man Nedbank Cup Ke Yona squad and will spend a month training with the Amakhosi first team.

“I look forward to work hard,” Manyama promises. “This is has been one of my great wishes from a young age. I can’t believe that I am now about to realise this dream and be able to train with the mighty Amakhosi for a month. This will be the highlight of my life.”

Should Manyama impress at Chiefs, the club has an option to sign him.

The 19-year-old midfielder will play in the Ke Yona side that will play against last season’s Nedbank Cup winners, SuperSport United on September 3.

