Maponyane found guilty of assaulting wife

Maponyane pleaded guilty to the charges on Friday. The former Kaizer Chiefs striker had a choice between paying R3 000 or a 6-month suspended jail sentence.

Sylvia Maponyane said she had tolerated the physical abuse throughout their 22-year marriage.

“It proves that all are equal before the law. So, irrespective of Mr Maponyane’s social standing in the society, he has been found guilty of an offence, and was sentenced accordingly,” said Phindi Mjonondwane of the NPA.

