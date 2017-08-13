MTN8 semi-final fixtures confirmed

Defending champions Bidvest Wits will meet Cape Town City, while SuperSport United will take on Maritzburg United in the Last four.
The draw was made after the last of quarter-final match between Maritzburg and Mamelodi Sundowns, where the Team of Choice knocked out the Brazilians.
MTN8 semi-final first leg (August 26 and 27):
Cape Town City vs Bidvest Wits
SuperSport United vs Maritzburg United
The second-legs will take place the weekend September 8-11.
