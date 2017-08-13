 
Local News 13.8.2017 08:48 pm

MTN8 semi-final fixtures confirmed

Phakaaathi Reporter
GV general view of the draw during the 2017 MTN8 match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Maritzburg United at the Lucas Moripe Stadium. (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

The Premier Soccer League has confirmed the fixtures for the MTN8 semi-finals.

Defending champions Bidvest Wits will meet Cape Town City, while SuperSport United will take on Maritzburg United in the Last four.

The draw was made after the last of quarter-final match between Maritzburg and Mamelodi Sundowns, where the Team of Choice knocked out the Brazilians.

MTN8 semi-final first leg (August 26 and 27):

Cape Town City vs Bidvest Wits
SuperSport United vs Maritzburg United

The second-legs will take place the weekend September 8-11.

