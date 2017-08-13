 
menu
Local News 13.8.2017 11:56 am

Sundowns eye Maritzburg scalp

PSL Media
Pitso Mosimane coach of Mamelodi Sundowns (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Pitso Mosimane coach of Mamelodi Sundowns (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Mamelodi Sundowns will face off with Maritzburg United in the 2017 MTN8 Cup quarterfinal match at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday.

The Brazilians settled for a second spot finish in the Absa Premiership last season after failing to defend the league title, but they qualified for this year’s MTN8 Cup competition.

Although, Sundowns have won the Top 8 tournament three times, they have never clinched it since mobile telecommunications company, MTN, started sponsoring competition in 2008.

The Team of Choice, who have never won this tournament, are back in the MTN8 after finishing seventh in the Absa Premiership last season.

Maritzburg made their maiden appearance during the 2015/16 campaign and they were knocked out by Kaizer Chiefs in the quarterfinal encounter.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

results

Chiefs 1-0 Wits
Sundows 2-2 Highlands
Arrows 2-1 Pirates
Click to see full results

fixtures

Wits vs CT City
SuperSport Utd vs Sundowns
Pirates vs Chippa Utd
Celtic vs Chiefs
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Bidvest Wits 30 60
2 Sundowns 30 57
3 Cape Town City 30 55
4 Kaizer Chiefs 30 50
5 SuperSport United 30 48
6 Polokwane City 30 43
7 Maritzburg Utd 30 38
8 Arrows 30 38
9 Platinum Stars 30 37
10 Ajax Cape Town 30 36
11 Orlando Pirates 30 33
12 Bloemfontein Celtic 30 29
13 Chippa United 30 28
14 Free State Stars 30 28
15 Baroka FC 30 28
16 Highlands Park 30 27
Click to see full log table

readers' choice

Chiefs unlucky as SuperSport advance in MTN8
Phakaaathi

Chiefs unlucky as SuperSport advance in MTN8

Sundowns paid Chiefs R3.5m for Lebese – report
Phakaaathi

Sundowns paid Chiefs R3.5m for Lebese – report

Benni gets off to winning start, sad about Teko
Phakaaathi

Benni gets off to winning start, sad about Teko

Zambia hold Bafana Bafana to a draw
Phakaaathi

Zambia hold Bafana Bafana to a draw

Bitter experience keeps Guardiola grounded
Phakaaathi

Bitter experience keeps Guardiola grounded

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.