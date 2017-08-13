 
Local News 13.8.2017 11:24 am

Dolly does not regret leaving Sundowns

Sy Lerman
Keegan Dolly (Gavin Barker/BackpagePix)

Former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Keagan Dolly says he has no regrets after his contrastingly tough European baptism with French club Montpellier.

Unlike the success Dolly achieved with Sundowns when they won the Premiership in the 2015/16 season and going on to become Caf Champions League winners, Montpellier was something of a downer during the immediate past season while finishing 15th in Ligue 1.

“Most important,” said Dolly, “I have come to learn so much in such a short period of time – and there is still so much more to learn before I fulfill what I believe is my potential.

“What is more,” he added, “while Montpellier battled for much of last season, I believe the final position is not a true reflection of the team’s ability and I’m confident we will fare a lot better this season”.

