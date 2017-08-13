Dolly does not regret leaving Sundowns

Unlike the success Dolly achieved with Sundowns when they won the Premiership in the 2015/16 season and going on to become Caf Champions League winners, Montpellier was something of a downer during the immediate past season while finishing 15th in Ligue 1.

“Most important,” said Dolly, “I have come to learn so much in such a short period of time – and there is still so much more to learn before I fulfill what I believe is my potential.

“What is more,” he added, “while Montpellier battled for much of last season, I believe the final position is not a true reflection of the team’s ability and I’m confident we will fare a lot better this season”.

