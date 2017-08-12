Chiefs unlucky as SuperSport advance in MTN8

Amakhosi gave a sterling performance and bossed Matsatsantsa in every department except in defence as they failed to break through their last line.

SuperSport took an early lead when Jeremy Brockie scored in the sixth minute and defended it with their lives until the end.

Steve Komphela’s team did all they could to find an equaliser but were unlucky on many occasions as their efforts bore no fruits – they hit the post three times with the keeper beaten.

The defeat puts Komphela under immense pressure as he is in his third season with the Glamour Boys but is yet to deliver silverware.

Sources have hinted that Komphela could be released after tonight’s defeat but others insist he will be kept until after the Telkom Knockout in December.

