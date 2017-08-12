 
menu
Local News 12.8.2017 10:56 pm

Chiefs unlucky as SuperSport advance in MTN8

Sibongiseni Gumbi
Jeremy Brockie is challenged by Lorenzo Gordhino during the MTN8 match between Kaizer Chiefs and Supersport United at Moses Mabhida Stadium. (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Jeremy Brockie is challenged by Lorenzo Gordhino during the MTN8 match between Kaizer Chiefs and Supersport United at Moses Mabhida Stadium. (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Unlucky. Perhaps this is the best way to describe Kaizer Chiefs’ early exit from the MTN8 after suffering a 1-0 defeat to SuperSport United at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday night.

Amakhosi gave a sterling performance and bossed Matsatsantsa in every department except in defence as they failed to break through their last line.

SuperSport took an early lead when Jeremy Brockie scored in the sixth minute and defended it with their lives until the end.

READ: Kaizer Chiefs vs SuperSport United – our predictions

Steve Komphela’s team did all they could to find an equaliser but were unlucky on many occasions as their efforts bore no fruits – they hit the post three times with the keeper beaten.

The defeat puts Komphela under immense pressure as he is in his third season with the Glamour Boys but is yet to deliver silverware.

Sources have hinted that Komphela could be released after tonight’s defeat but others insist he will be kept until after the Telkom Knockout in December.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

results

Chiefs 1-0 Wits
Sundows 2-2 Highlands
Arrows 2-1 Pirates
Click to see full results

fixtures

Wits vs CT City
SuperSport Utd vs Sundowns
Pirates vs Chippa Utd
Celtic vs Chiefs
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Bidvest Wits 30 60
2 Sundowns 30 57
3 Cape Town City 30 55
4 Kaizer Chiefs 30 50
5 SuperSport United 30 48
6 Polokwane City 30 43
7 Maritzburg Utd 30 38
8 Arrows 30 38
9 Platinum Stars 30 37
10 Ajax Cape Town 30 36
11 Orlando Pirates 30 33
12 Bloemfontein Celtic 30 29
13 Chippa United 30 28
14 Free State Stars 30 28
15 Baroka FC 30 28
16 Highlands Park 30 27
Click to see full log table

readers' choice

Kaizer Chiefs vs SuperSport United – our predictions
Phakaaathi

Kaizer Chiefs vs SuperSport United – our predictions

Benni gets off to winning start, sad about Teko
Phakaaathi

Benni gets off to winning start, sad about Teko

Billiat for City move?
Phakaaathi

Billiat for City move?

It’s time for Komphela to prove himself – Chiefs legend
Phakaaathi

It’s time for Komphela to prove himself – Chiefs legend

George Lebese’s emotional farewell to Chiefs
Phakaaathi

George Lebese’s emotional farewell to Chiefs

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.