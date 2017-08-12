Benni gets off to winning start, sad about Teko

City played some enterprising football and could have scored more goals had it not been for poor decision making in front of goal especially from Lehlohonolo Majoro.

City’s winning goal was an unfortunate own goal from Sibusiso Mbonani who tried to head the ball back to his own keeper but it beat him and sailed into the net.

Speaking in a television post match interview, McCarthy said he could not have asked for more from his players.

“The signs are there that the boys can play,” he said. “We got our first win and Polokwane didn’t come here just to add the numbers. They came to play. They are a very dangerous team.

“I am very proud and privileged to be part of this team and these boys got out there and played for me. I can’t ask for more,” he added.

The 39-year-old mentor had to change his playing strategy at the last minute as star signing Teko Modise pulled a muscle during the warm-ups and had to be replaced. Thabo Nodada took his place.

“I am really sad about Teko… Yesterday he pulled out of training and said it was just a muscle strain. He saw the doctors and they said there was nothing to worry about.

“But today in the warm ups we wanted to see how it goes but he pulled it again. We had to change the tactics because Thabo is a completely different player from Teko. He is more explosive and presses high up whilst Teko is more calmer and composed on the ball.”

McCarthy said he hopes for another good outing when they begin their Absa Premiership campaign away to defending champions Bidvest Wits.

“Hopefully we will plug the holes where we saw them for Friday’s game against Wits,” he said.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.