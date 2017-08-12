 
menu
Local News 12.8.2017 06:02 pm

Benni gets off to winning start, sad about Teko

Sibongiseni Gumbi
Benni McCarthy, Coach of Cape Town City FC. (Chris Ricco/BackpagePix)

Benni McCarthy, Coach of Cape Town City FC. (Chris Ricco/BackpagePix)

Benni McCarthy has started his coaching career on a positive note as Cape Town City beat Polokwane City 1-0 in an MTN8 quarter final at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

City played some enterprising football and could have scored more goals had it not been for poor decision making in front of goal especially from Lehlohonolo Majoro.

City’s winning goal was an unfortunate own goal from Sibusiso Mbonani who tried to head the ball back to his own keeper but it beat him and sailed into the net.

Speaking in a television post match interview, McCarthy said he could not have asked for more from his players.

“The signs are there that the boys can play,” he said. “We got our first win and Polokwane didn’t come here just to add the numbers. They came to play. They are a very dangerous team.

“I am very proud and privileged to be part of this team and these boys got out there and played for me. I can’t ask for more,” he added.

The 39-year-old mentor had to change his playing strategy at the last minute as star signing Teko Modise pulled a muscle during the warm-ups and had to be replaced. Thabo Nodada took his place.

“I am really sad about Teko… Yesterday he pulled out of training and said it was just a muscle strain. He saw the doctors and they said there was nothing to worry about.

“But today in the warm ups we wanted to see how it goes but he pulled it again. We had to change the tactics because Thabo is a completely different player from Teko. He is more explosive and presses high up whilst Teko is more calmer and composed on the ball.”

McCarthy said he hopes for another good outing when they begin their Absa Premiership campaign away to defending champions Bidvest Wits.

“Hopefully we will plug the holes where we saw them for Friday’s game against Wits,” he said.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

results

Chiefs 1-0 Wits
Sundows 2-2 Highlands
Arrows 2-1 Pirates
Click to see full results

fixtures

Wits vs CT City
SuperSport Utd vs Sundowns
Pirates vs Chippa Utd
Celtic vs Chiefs
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Bidvest Wits 30 60
2 Sundowns 30 57
3 Cape Town City 30 55
4 Kaizer Chiefs 30 50
5 SuperSport United 30 48
6 Polokwane City 30 43
7 Maritzburg Utd 30 38
8 Arrows 30 38
9 Platinum Stars 30 37
10 Ajax Cape Town 30 36
11 Orlando Pirates 30 33
12 Bloemfontein Celtic 30 29
13 Chippa United 30 28
14 Free State Stars 30 28
15 Baroka FC 30 28
16 Highlands Park 30 27
Click to see full log table

readers' choice

Kaizer Chiefs vs SuperSport United – our predictions
Phakaaathi

Kaizer Chiefs vs SuperSport United – our predictions

Benni gets off to winning start, sad about Teko
Phakaaathi

Benni gets off to winning start, sad about Teko

Billiat for City move?
Phakaaathi

Billiat for City move?

It’s time for Komphela to prove himself – Chiefs legend
Phakaaathi

It’s time for Komphela to prove himself – Chiefs legend

George Lebese’s emotional farewell to Chiefs
Phakaaathi

George Lebese’s emotional farewell to Chiefs

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.