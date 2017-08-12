 
menu
Local News 12.8.2017 12:36 pm

Baxter names new-look Bafana team

ANA
Stuart Baxter, coach of South Africa (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Stuart Baxter, coach of South Africa (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Baxter has been forced to make several changes from the previous round when they defeated Botswana 2-0.

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has announced his starting line-up for the first leg of the third and last round of the 2018 CHAN qualifier against Zambia in East London on Saturday.

Bruce Bvuma retains his place goals to earn his second cap.

Captain Mario Booysen and left back Tercious Malepe are the only survivors from the last match.

They will be joined by Asavela Mbekile at right back, while Sandile Mthethwa gets his first start in Bafana colours as he will play alongside Booysen, who will be playing his sixth consecutive match since making his debut in the COSAFA Castle Cup tournament in July this year.

Mbekile last played for Bafana in November 2016 in an international friendly match against Mozambique, and will be earning his fifth cap for South Africa.

Sibusiso Khumalo, Jabulani Shongwe and Jamie Webber will occupy the midfield, and will be assisted by forwards Ryan Moon, Dumisani Zuma and Gift Motupa.

Shongwe’s last appearance for Bafana was in San Pedro Sula in the 1-1 international friendly match against Honduras in 2015.

The quartet of Webber, Zuma, Motupa and Mthethwa were on the bench in the second leg clash against Botswana. Motupa will earn his ninth cap to become the highest capped player in the side.

Five uncapped players have been named on the bench – Lindokuhle Mntambo, Thabo Lingwati, Masilake Phohlongo, Steven Hoffman (GK) as well as Wiseman Meyiwa who only arrived in camp on Thursday. Also starting on the bench will be Menzi Masuku and Siphelele Ntshangase, who started against Botswana in the return leg.

Bafana team: Bruce Bvuma (GK), Asavela Mbekile, Tercious Malepe, Mario Booysen (C), Sandile Mthethwa, Sibusiso Kumalo, Jabulani Shongwe, Jamie Webber, Ryan Moon, Dumisani Zuma, Gift Motupa

Substitutes: Steven Hoffman (GK), Menzi Masuku, Siphelele Ntshangase, Linda Mntambo, Wiseman Meyiwa, Thato Lingwati, Masilake Phohlongo – African News Agency (ANA)

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Baxter-led Bafana romp to 2-0 win over powerhouse Nigeria 10.6.2017
Sports thrills and spills of 2016 31.12.2016
Safa’s top bosses should sack themselves 3.12.2016

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

results

Chiefs 1-0 Wits
Sundows 2-2 Highlands
Arrows 2-1 Pirates
Click to see full results

fixtures

Wits vs CT City
SuperSport Utd vs Sundowns
Pirates vs Chippa Utd
Celtic vs Chiefs
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Bidvest Wits 30 60
2 Sundowns 30 57
3 Cape Town City 30 55
4 Kaizer Chiefs 30 50
5 SuperSport United 30 48
6 Polokwane City 30 43
7 Maritzburg Utd 30 38
8 Arrows 30 38
9 Platinum Stars 30 37
10 Ajax Cape Town 30 36
11 Orlando Pirates 30 33
12 Bloemfontein Celtic 30 29
13 Chippa United 30 28
14 Free State Stars 30 28
15 Baroka FC 30 28
16 Highlands Park 30 27
Click to see full log table

readers' choice

Billiat for City move?
Phakaaathi

Billiat for City move?

George Lebese’s emotional farewell to Chiefs
Phakaaathi

George Lebese’s emotional farewell to Chiefs

Former Pirates coach Jonevret speaks out
Phakaaathi

Former Pirates coach Jonevret speaks out

It’s time for Komphela to prove himself – Chiefs legend
Phakaaathi

It’s time for Komphela to prove himself – Chiefs legend

Khune sad to see Lebese leave Chiefs
Phakaaathi

Khune sad to see Lebese leave Chiefs

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.