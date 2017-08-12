 
Local News 12.8.2017 09:01 am

It’s time for Komphela to prove himself – Chiefs legend

Michaelson Gumede
Steve Komphela during the Kaizer Chiefs press conference. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

Steve Komphela during the Kaizer Chiefs press conference. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Stanton Fredericks seems to believe in the phrase “third time lucky,” as he reckons this season will be the one in which Steve Komphela (left) will make his mark.

The eloquent Komphela will embark on his third season with Amakhosi and has little to show for the previous two campaigns, with not a single Premier Soccer League trophy in their cabinet.

Fredericks says the former Bafana Bafana captain’s time to prove himself is now.

“This is his third year, you can then look back and ask: what have we done and where are we?” he told Phakaaathi Plus.

“You ask yourself; what did he do in the first and second seasons? And then you answer yourself: this should be the season for Steve. They need to at least finish second in the league and win silverware.

“Chiefs can have a stronger squad, they need to add a striker and a midfielder for depth because if Bernard Parker or Gustavo Paez are injured, suspended or gone off the boil, you need a like-for-like replacement. The squad needs depth,” he said.

Fredericks continued: “If you watched Chiefs in the Carling Black Label Cup, you could see that they are starting to understand what Steve wants from them and this needs to be the season that they understand what he wants them to do and then implement it.”

The former Bafana star is among a cluster of players that have played for both Chiefs and Pirates.

