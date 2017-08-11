Former Chippa and City defender joins Stellenbosch FC

The defender, who played for Milano United in the National First Division last season, confirmed to Phakaaathi he had signed a one-year contract that includes a one-year extension option with Stellenbosch FC.

“It’s a great feeling to be part of the team. They are very professional and have great facilities. I don’t regret the choice I made to be part of the team, and it’s a good feeling inside,” Barends told Phakaaathi.

“God’s timing is always great and perfect. I’m not here to add numbers, I’m here to give 110% in everything the team requires me to do. Special thanks to everyone that always support me,” added Barends.

Stellenbosch FC finished third in the NFD log last season, and they narrowly missed promotion to the Absa Premiership, losing out to Baroka FC in the playoffs.

