 
menu
Local News 11.8.2017 04:33 pm

Former Chippa and City defender joins Stellenbosch FC

Khaya Ndubane
Gert Barends (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Gert Barends (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Stellenbosch FC have completed the signing of former Chippa United and Polokwane City defender Gert Barends.

The defender, who played for Milano United in the National First Division last season, confirmed to Phakaaathi he had signed a one-year contract that includes a one-year extension option with Stellenbosch FC.

“It’s a great feeling to be part of the team. They are very professional and have great facilities. I don’t regret the choice I made to be part of the team, and it’s a good feeling inside,” Barends told Phakaaathi.

“God’s timing is always great and perfect. I’m not here to add numbers, I’m here to give 110% in everything the team requires me to do. Special thanks to everyone that always support me,” added Barends.

Stellenbosch FC finished third in the NFD log last season, and they narrowly missed promotion to the Absa Premiership, losing out to Baroka FC in the playoffs.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

results

Chiefs 1-0 Wits
Sundows 2-2 Highlands
Arrows 2-1 Pirates
Click to see full results

fixtures

Wits vs CT City
SuperSport Utd vs Sundowns
Pirates vs Chippa Utd
Celtic vs Chiefs
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Bidvest Wits 30 60
2 Sundowns 30 57
3 Cape Town City 30 55
4 Kaizer Chiefs 30 50
5 SuperSport United 30 48
6 Polokwane City 30 43
7 Maritzburg Utd 30 38
8 Arrows 30 38
9 Platinum Stars 30 37
10 Ajax Cape Town 30 36
11 Orlando Pirates 30 33
12 Bloemfontein Celtic 30 29
13 Chippa United 30 28
14 Free State Stars 30 28
15 Baroka FC 30 28
16 Highlands Park 30 27
Click to see full log table

readers' choice

Billiat for City move?
Phakaaathi

Billiat for City move?

New Chiefs defender suffers serious injury
Phakaaathi

New Chiefs defender suffers serious injury

Former Pirates coach Jonevret speaks out
Phakaaathi

Former Pirates coach Jonevret speaks out

Chiefs players rally round Komphela
Phakaaathi

Chiefs players rally round Komphela

Chiefs and Sundowns reach agreement on Lebese
Phakaaathi

Chiefs and Sundowns reach agreement on Lebese

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.